Shared success: Ward brothers shined in Fluvanna County baseball team's rise to state championship

PALYMYRA — Andrew and Kevin Ward have grown up together on the baseball diamond.
From Fluvanna Youth Baseball’s Yankees to high school and travel teams, the twin brothers have played on the same team for more than 14 years.
“We’ve been playing baseball together since we were four years old,” Kevin Ward said. “I can’t say that we have ever played against one another, we’ve always been on the same team. We’re a package deal.”
The deal has worked out pretty well for the Fluvanna County High School baseball program.
In three years of high school, the brothers led the Flucos to 45 wins and a VHSL Class 3 state championship.
After helping Fluvanna earn double-digit victories as freshmen, the Ward brothers led the Flucos to the Region 3C title as sophomores. On the mound, Andrew helped limit Northside to just six hits in a state quarterfinal win that clinched Fluvanna's first trip to the state final four in Salem.
Last spring, Fluvanna County made it back to Salem and finished the job with a resounding 16-10 win over Tabb in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game. The Ward brothers were an integral part of the Flucos' run to the state title.
Andrew, the oldest of the twins by seven minutes, struck out 21 of the 22 batters he faced in a Region 3C quarterfinal victory over Spotswood. A walk early in the game prevented him from tossing a perfect game. In the state championship game, he had a team-high five hits and drove in three runs.
Kevin was just as productive during his career. He threw a perfect game against Monticello as a freshman and tossed three no-hitters during his high school career, one of them coming in a 10-0 victory over Powhatan last spring.
The two brothers admit they have a friendly competition that brings out the best in each other.
“It’s most common for us to pick a battle when we are pitching,” Kevin said. “He throws harder than I do, but I think I have more control. I feel that a lot of people compare us and expect us to be the same because we are twins. At the same time, we both support each other. If he’s on the mound, I’m usually on first base and I’ll cheer him on and help keep him grounded.”
Andrew said the competition isn’t just reserved for the diamond.
“We are constantly having competitions throughout the house, just to stay active and to have bragging rights,” he said. “I think the best memory I have is the home run derby at Carysbrook. Unfortunately, he beat me, but I’d like to think we respect each other in a brotherly manner.”
The brothers admit their favorite high school moment was last year’s state semifinal game against Brentsville District. Kevin started the game and Andrew ended up getting the win in relief after Jacob Critzer’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh.
“I had a good feeling that something special was about to happen and sure enough, he it a walk-off home run,” Kevin said. “At that moment, I was speechless. To share that moment with my brother was pretty special because most can’t say that they’ve shared something like that with their sibling, more specifically, their twin."
Andrew agreed.
“I will always remember times like these,” he said. “Times that we worked hard together. When Jacob hit the walk-off homer, I was in shock because I knew we had made it. At that point, all of my emotions just came out.”
Andrew expects to make more memories next year after signing to play baseball at VCU. The southpaw is expected to compete for playing time on the mound for the Rams.
“It’s a blessing to play at the next level,” Andrew said. “I’m excited to keep playing and make my family proud. I think I’m still trying to take it all in. At this point, I really just need to stay focused on what I’m doing and staying healthy through this pandemic.”
Kevin also has aspirations of pitching in college. The senior had interest from a number of programs and was hoping a big spring this season for the Flucos would spark programs to make an offer.
“I was really hoping that this year would seal that for me,” Kevin said. “With that being said, I have really nailed down what I want to do.”
Still, the brothers can’t help but reflect on their lost senior season and think about what might have been. Not only having a chance to defend their state championship, but also take the field together for Fluvanna County one last time.
“This was supposed to be a remarkable year,” Kevin said. “It was our senior year and the last year we would step on the field together.”
Andrew said it’s been something both of them have had to cope with.
“It’s a lot to take in, but we are holding up,” Andrew said. “I think we both know that anything can happen and that’s why you need to make memories when you can.”
Among those memories are the time spent with team, their family and the Fluvanna community.
“I will always remember my Papa keeping score behind home plate,” Kevin said. “The support of my family and the last time the lights went out on the field. I want to thank our coaches that believed in us and pushed us, even in tough times. A special shout out to our younger sister, Lindsey, in sharing ride with us and putting up with all the travel and chaos.”
Andrew said he will always treasure the opportunity to play alongside his brother and grow up together.
“I have to say that my favorite moments in all of this is being able to watch my brother grow up and being able to play ball together,” Andrew said. “I will never forget our baseball bond. We are unstoppable when we are together on the field. It’s been an honor to play my baseball career with him. He’s taught me a lot about life and we will always be the Twin Towers of Fluvanna. Thank you to our family, coaches and fans. You’ve made this an incredible ride.”
