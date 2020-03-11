Virginia opened the season with 12-6 a record that included a few marquee wins and plenty of disappointing losses. The Cavaliers closed the season with 11 wins in their final 12 games to finish 23-7 and enter the ACC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball.
The slow start came after the first national championship in program history and the departure of three key players to the NBA. The Cavaliers felt the weight of expectations months ago. At the present moment, the Wahoos exude confidence in their newfound identity.
“This year’s team, it’s their year, it’s their team, it’s not last year’s team,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “That’s done, but this year’s team has faced unique challenges because it’s not the same personnel but yet — you’re the defending national champs or you’ve won it last year — and that’s a lot. With so many new guys, they don’t want to let it down.”
Bennett noticed his players falling victim to those expectations and the outside pressure through the first few months of the season.
“They feel the desire to keep this program at such a high level, and I could sense that,” Bennett said. “At some point, you have to say, ‘Nuh uh, this is us.’ We’re gonna try to lay it on the line and forget about what the outside is or even the internal [pressure] of trying to live up to something that is not yours. This is our year, this is our time. Let’s max out.”
Virginia seems to be maxing out. It’s only loss in the past 12 games came on the road at Louisville.
While the offensively challenged Cavaliers aren’t among the top 200 teams in offensive efficiency, they’re ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. UVa wins with defense.
On the offensive end, there have been flashes of improvement. Virginia scored 73 in the loss to Louisville, and it scored a season-high 78 in a 13-point win over Boston College. Tomas Woldetensae played tremendously well for a stretch of time, and Kihei Clark seems significantly more confident in his current role than he did two months ago.
“I believe it’s drastic,” Virginia guard Braxton Key said of the team’s improvement. “Offensively, I think we’re just being more sound, getting more shots, taking care of the ball a lot better than we were in the beginning of the season. Kihei’s been doing a great job at that.”
Forward Justin McKoy, who hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 26, has seen firsthand in practice and from the sidelines the team’s improvement over the past few months.
“I think the team is a lot better,” McKoy, a freshman, said. “I think our record says it in itself.”
The 11-1 record to close the season certainly backs up the idea that Virginia’s quality of basketball is improved. UVa picked up wins over Florida State, Duke and Louisville during that span. The Cavaliers went from playing like a bubble team to playing like one of the best teams in the ACC.
The Cavaliers enter the ACC Tournament with buzz after months of being overlooked for a mediocre start to the season.
Internally, however, the goals never changed. Virginia always believed it could contend for a conference championship. While the Cavaliers fell short of winning the regular-season crown, it enters the conference tournament as one of the favorites.
With the NCAA Tournament looming, UVa finds itself trending in the right direction. A few more wins could drastically improve the Cavaliers’ chances of earning a solid seed in the Big Dance. Regardless of the seed line the Cavaliers receive, they have their sights set on winning the whole thing.
“Obviously you play to win the game,” Key said. “If you’re not playing to win the game, there’s really no point in playing at all. In my opinion, and in our team, we want to win out. Our goal was to win out the rest of the regular season, and we did that. That was eight games in a row. Another goal of ours was winning the ACC and obviously winning March Madness. You play to win the game, and I don’t play on losing any round.”
First things first, Virginia wants to win the ACC Tournament. The quest starts Thursday for the red-hot Cavaliers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.