Sydney Sherman and Caity Driver started every game for the Western Albemarle girls basketball team last season all the way to the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.
That experience served them well Thursday night as the Warriors secured a 44-37 nondistrict victory over Covenant in their season opener.
Sherman scored 17 points, including seven in the final seven minutes to help extend the lead late in the game. Driver tallied 12 points and went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds to secure the victory.
“Sydney stepped up when we needed her to,” Western Albemarle coach Kris Wright said. “She made a really big shot to make it a two-possession game. Caity Driver with scoring down the stretch there too. To have those experienced players kind of be the ones that stepped forward in a close game is kind of what you expect and they both did a good job with that as team captains.”
Western Albemarle (1-0) was impressive for most of the first half thanks to the inside presence of Sherman and Driver. The duo combined for 12 points to give their team a 16-2 lead midway through the second quarter.
“We started fairly well,” Wright said. “But we didn’t sustain that and that’s part of the deal with translating from practice to games. Can you sustain through every single possession of the game?”
Ella Dalton answered for Covenant (1-3) with four points and Claire Marie Colley added a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 18-9 at intermission.
The comeback continued into the third quarter as Isabella Harris capped a 9-4 run with a layup in transition to trim the lead to 23-18 with 4:35 left in the quarter.
“Covenant did a great job,” Wright said. “They were there all night. They played hard the whole night and they got the right people the right shots all night, so we had to close out a close game, and that could be good for us in the long run, even though it was a little bit challenging tonight to be in a close game so early in the season.”
Western Albemarle stretched the lead to nine at the end of the third, but Covenant would not go away. Colley hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Lina Tiouririne added a bucket in transition as the Eagles trimmed the lead to 37-35 with 2:09 left.
That’s when the Warriors’ senior leaders took over.
Sherman hit a big bucket in the paint to make it a two-possession game. After two defensive stops, Driver converted three big free throws at the end to put the game out of reach.
Colley finished with 15 points to lead Covenant, all on shots from behind the arc. Dalton tallied 12 points and Harris added five more.
After losing three starters from last year’s team, including the team’s top ball handler, Wright understands its going to take some time for this team to find its groove. He said Thursday’s win showed that.
“We played OK, but there was a lot of slippage from our expectations are and what our practices have shown,” Wright said. “I think there were some first-game jitters in there, some execution issues, people in new spots.”
