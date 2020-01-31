With two players out of the lineup due to illness, the Western Albemarle boys basketball team needed some time to adjust on Friday night against Monticello.
The Warriors’ solid defensive showing, however, kept the Mustangs at bay until Western began to find consistent scoring, which eventually led a 55-29 victory.
“We got a couple kids out sick, so we had some different people in slightly different roles,” Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. “I thought Henry Sullivan’s defense got us off to a good start. We gave up a couple easy baskets right at the end of the second quarter, but I thought we played really well coming out in the third quarter and really turned it on.”
Andrew Shifflett led the Warriors with his defensive effort on the perimeter, recording four steals that translated into points for Western Albemarle. The junior guard scored 10 of his 12 points during the second and third quarters while helping Western outscore Monticello 32-13 during the same span.
Leading 25-16 at intermission, Western broke away in the third quarter, holding the Mustangs to just five points while having five different players contribute in the scoring efforts on the offensive end of the floor. Luca Tesoriere scored six points for the Warriors in the third quarter and the Mustangs, who played aggressively in the opening half and limited second-chance opportunities for the Western offense, began to break down.
A bucket from Kasai Hansberry to open the final quarter was followed by a 10-0 run for the Western offense put the game out of reach.
“I thought we had some people that stepped up and we had a little bit better balance tonight,” Maynard said. “It showed that we do have some balance and we have some good depth, too. We had some kids that had to play more minutes than they usually do.”
The Warriors jumped out to an early 8-1 lead in the opening period, but Monticello managed to close the gap by the end of the frame. Western quickly responded to start the second period, going on a 12-2 run sparked by Shifflett.
Tommy Mangrum scored the final seven points of the period for Western but perimeter buckets from Monticello’s Justin McCartney and Hansberry kept the margin in single digits heading into the halftime break.
Mangrum had a game-high 17 points as Western picked up its third consecutive victory.
The Warriors will play home games next week against Louisa County and Charlottesville, both pivotal in the standings as the race for the Jefferson District crown hits the home stretch.
First up are the Lions on Tuesday.
“That’s a really big game for us,” Maynard said. “They got us by one point up there and we’d like to see if we can do a little better here.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western 43, Monticello 37
The Warriors outscored the Mustangs 14-5 in the fourth quarter to pick up a win over their Jefferson District rivals. Monticello led 32-29 heading to the fourth quarter, but was limited to just two field goals in the final frame.
Emma Herring and Caitlyn Driver led the late surge for Western, combining for 10 of the Warriors’ 14 points in the fourth quarter. Herring sank four free throws in the final stanza and finished with a team-high 12 points. Driver added 10 points, while Vakirah Barbour chipped in eight for WAHS.
Zhynia Johnson was the only Mustang to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. She was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Western travels to Louisa, while Monticello hosts Orange County.
