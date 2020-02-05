MINERAL — Jarett Hunter has spent his entire life in the cozy confines of Mineral.
That will change later this year when he heads to at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The Louisa County senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football for the Bison on Wednesday.
Hunter made the change of address official Wednesday afternoon when he joined baseball player Michael Barber during a National Signing Day ceremony at Louisa County High School.
“I was looking for a school with academics as well as athletics in a place that I could thrive in,” Hunter said. “To be able to sign that dotted line today shows all the hard work over the years has paid off.”
Hunter joins older brothers Andre and Anthony, who both earned a chance to compete at the collegiate level. Andre ran track at VCU, while Anthony played football at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Jarett Hunter, the two-time Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year, was once again the driving force behind Louisa County’s run to a third straight district title last fall. The senior rushed for a team-high 1,092 yards and 19 touchdowns despite moving to quarterback late in the season. He also threw for 472 yards and six touchdowns at quarterback and caught seven passes for 103 yards and two more scores.
Howard reached out to Hunter last April during a recruiting visit and maintained contact with him through the next six months.
“It was a family environment,” Hunter said. “I went and visited the school and fell in love with it.”
Hunter is not heading to a completely unfamiliar place. The senior plays for an AAU basketball team in Northern Virginia and is quite familiar with the area.
Going from rural living to the big city is something Hunter is excited about.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing to experience the city side,” Hunter said. “Growing up in Louisa, there’s one McDonalds, one high school and one middle school. It will be nice to see how things are in a big city and learn my way around there.”
On the field, Hunter was recruited to play running back for the Bison. He said the coaching staff wants to get the ball in his hands as much as possible, both running the football and as a receiver, much like Coach Will Patrick did at Louisa County.
“I’ll have to adjust to the speed and physicality of the college game,” Hunter said. “I just need to stay who I am and see how many game transition to the next level.”
Hunter plans to major in business at Howard and hopefully one day own his own sports business or work in another other sports field.
The Louisa County product had interest from a number of college programs, including VMI and William & Mary, but found a home as a Division I athlete at Howard.
“It was huge,” Hunter said. “Playing D1 football has been a dream of mine. Growing up, I knew I was going to be a DI athlete, whether it was football or basketball. To be able to sign that line shows all that hard work over the years and how Louisa has helped me get to this point.”
Barber joined Hunter during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony, signing to play baseball at Mary Baldwin University.
“Mary Baldwin was my first choice, because it is in the middle of a transitional period with allowing me into the school,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of that building process as the baseball program develops.”
A shortstop and pitcher at Louisa County, Barber was recruited to play both positions at the collegiate level. He met with Coach Scott Hearn on his visit and immediately formed a bond.
“From the first time I met Coach Hearn, I knew he would be someone I would like to play for,” he said. “Coach was pleased with my speed and my defensive abilities at shortstop. The plan is to try and get me adapted to the college level so I can help out as much as possible.”
He plans to major in exercise science and hopes to pursue a career as an athletic trainer or a similar field.
Barber couldn’t be more appreciative for the opportunity.
“My goal is to help the team as much as I can and get a good education,” Barber said. “It is literally everything I have ever worked for. I get to play my favorite sport for four more years and I love it.”
Two FUMA players sign
Mark Shuman made the most of his first season at the helm of the Fork Union Military Academy football program, leading his team to a VISAA Division I state semifinal berth.
Two contributors from that team signed with Division I programs on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Montigo Moss and defensive end Rockland Brown each signed their National Letter of Intent to play for teams in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Moss, who was a big-play receiver for the Blue Devils this season, signed to play at the University of Maine.
The senior made the most of his only season at FUMA, leading his team to a state playoff berth. The senior led the area with 52 receptions for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a first team all-Prep League and all-state selection.
Brown, who played defensive end and tight end for Shuman’s team this fall, accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to play at James Madison University.
Mendenhall signs with Utah State
Breaker Mendenhall’s first introduction to college football was watching his dad, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, coach at Brigham Young University.
The Western Albemarle product announced Wednesday plans to return to the Beehive State after signing his National Letter of Intent to play at Utah State.
The 6-foot-2 senior was a standout on both sides of the ball last season for Warriors Coach Ed Redmond.
Offensively, he caught a team-high 27 passes for 442 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he ranked fourth on the team with 35 tackles and led the team with 12 tackles for loss and two interceptions from his safety position.
He was recruited to play safety for the Aggies.
