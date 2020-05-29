Mandy Alonso broke into the backfield, taking down Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker and forcing the ball out of his hands. Eli Hanback jumped on the ball in the end zone to give Virginia a commanding nine-point lead in the battle for the Commonwealth Cup.
As he returned to his feet, Hanback held the ball over his head with one hand, creating a lasting image to go with Virginia’s first win in the rivalry since 2003.
Hanback’s fumble recovery will live in UVa football lore for years. The play sealed the Cavaliers’ win and broke a streak of futility in their in-state rivalry game.
“The stage was not too big for them,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the game. “The moment was not too big for them. What was at stake was not too big for them. They believed that they were capable and prepared to perform in this setting, and they did.”
While Hanback’s touchdown might be the most iconic play from the victory, a few other plays deserve to be remembered well into the future. With Friday marking six months since the win, let’s look back at three plays that deserve to be remembered.
1. Joe Reed’s third-quarter reception
Down 20-13 with 4:10 left in the third quarter, Virginia desperately needed an offensive spark after going scoreless for nearly 30 minutes of action. On a 2nd-and-8, Perkins hit a wide-open Joe Reed for a gain of 42 yards.
The throw nearly missed Reed, but the wide receiver stretched out and reeled the pass in without breaking stride. The play gave UVa a first down for the first time since its first play of the second quarter.
After the reception, Virginia went on to score 26 points in the final 19 minutes of the game.
2. Noah Taylor’s interception
Virginia had chances to beat the Hokies during its 15-year losing streak. The Cavaliers were in positions to win games but came up short time and time again. In the 2019 matchup, UVa once again found itself with a chance to win.
It also found itself with a realistic shot at losing yet again. With the game tied at 30 halfway through the final quarter, Virginia Tech received the ball. The Hokies ripped off a nine-yard run. Then they picked up a first down with a six-yard run. One play later, Virginia Tech moved into UVa territory with a 22-yard run.
The Wahoos needed to make a stop, or another loss was very much in play.
The defense, missing key starters due to injury, stepped up. The Hokies fired an incompletion before a pair of false starts and a one-yard rush put them in third-and-19. On the long third down, Hooker dropped back to pass and tossed a ball to Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor, who sank back in coverage and forced the turnover.
Beating the Hokies required momentum-shifting plays at critical times, and Taylor’s interception was just that.
3. Brian Delaney’s go-ahead field goal
With the game tied at 30 with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, Delaney stepped in for a 48-yard field goal.
Delaney, who missed an extra point attempt earlier in the game, delivered a beautiful kick from the left hash.
He gave UVa the lead for good.
“It’s crazy – and I know coaches always say, ‘I knew he was gonna make it’ – I really knew he was gonna make it,” UVa special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield said. “I really had no doubt in my mind that he would make it. The reason being that I remember last year we played Georgia Tech, and he missed a field goal in overtime and he went straight to coach [Mendenhall] and then came to us and was like ‘that will never happen again.’”
Delaney delivered in the clutch against the Hokies.
If the Cavaliers hadn’t added the fumble recovery in the end zone to seal the victory, there’s a good chance Delaney’s kick is the defining moment of Virginia’s 2019 win over Virginia Tech.
