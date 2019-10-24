Julia Smith has scored five goals for the Charlottesville field hockey team this season, but the one she scored on Thursday night is a goal she won't soon forget.
The junior scored the game-winner in overtime to lead the Black Knights to a 1-0 victory over rival Albemarle.
A month ago, the Black Knights watched the Patriots celebrate a 3-0 victory on their home field. Charlottesville (11-3, 9-3 Jefferson District) enacted a bit of revenge Thursday night as they snapped Albemarle’s 11-match winning streak.
“We’ve been working toward this since forever,” Charlottesville goalkeeper Casey Casarez said. “We came into this game with a great mindset. We knew our last two games weren’t going to be easy. Albemarle put up a fight, but man, we wanted it and at the end of the day it came down to we wanted it more. We got the goal in. It just feels amazing to beat a team that’s the best in our district right now.”
Casarez was stellar between the sticks for the Black Knights, posting a team-high 13 saves to hold Albemarle (12-3, 10-1) off the scoresheet for the first time all season.
Both teams had chances to score in regulation, but the keepers for both teams were up to the challenge. Maya Block had two shots in the first half that Albemarle goalkeeper Morgan Coleman made great pad saves on.
In the second half, the Patriots went on the offensive, but Casarez made several key stops to keep her team in the game. The senior made a nice save on an Emily Grady shot with 21 minutes left in regulation. She also stymied Liz Yow twice from inside the circle at the end of regulation.
Charlottesville had a chance to win it in regulation when Lilykate Sweeney hit a drive from the left side, but backup keeper Olivia Reid made a great left pad save to force overtime.
In the 7-on-7 overtime, Albemarle had two big scoring chances in the first eight minutes, but was unable to find the back of the cage. The best chance came when Caroline Jones tried to thread a pass to Yow crashing in front of the cage, but Casarez got her foot on the ball and knocked it out of the way.
“I was on my toes, adrenaline was rushing through me,” Casarez said. “I’ve never had a great game [against Albemarle]. Just to make saves and knowing my team can rely on me is just a great feeling.”
With less than five minutes remaining, Charlottesville earned its first corner of the extra session and went to work. Block took the pass from the top of the circle and drilled a shot on goal. The ball caromed off a couple sticks in front and Smith pounced on the loose ball and chipped it inside the right post for the game-winning goal.
Smith admits the sequence leading to the goal was a bit of a blur.
“Honestly I wasn’t really thinking,” Smith said. “It was all Maya. I was just in the right place at the right time.”
Casarez couldn’t be happier for her teammate.
“She’s been working all year to score goals,” Casarez said. “This is one of her biggest moments. She’s gotten upset after games because she didn’t score and I think this is a great milestone for her.”
A milestone she won’t soon forget.
“Top 1,” she said. “Nothing compares. That was amazing.”
