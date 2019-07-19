The SOCA U15 and U16 Girls Elite teams and U13 Boys Elite team recently represented the state of Virginia at the United States Youth Soccer Association’s Eastern Regional Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.
The USYSA Eastern Region is one of four national regions and is comprised of teams spanning from Virginia to Maine.
The SOCA U16 girls advanced out of group play via a wildcard with shutout wins over Beadling SC (PA-W) and Rochester Rhinos (NY-W). The team then earned a hard-fought quarterfinal win in penalty kicks against FCUSA Philadelphia (PA-E).
The U16 team ended its tournament run in the semifinals, becoming the most successful SOCA girls’ team at Eastern Regionals in the history of the club.
Jimmy Tharpe coached both girls’ teams, while Matt Rowe coached the boys’ team. All three SOCA teams will attempt to return to regionals in 2020 when they begin Virginia State Cup play in the fall of 2019.