Sports at a distance: Charlottesvile residents stay active during a time without organized sports

Last week, organized sports came to a screeching halt.
Nationally, professional leagues postponed their seasons. College sports were canceled through the spring.
In Charlottesville, organized sports also slowed. The VHSL delayed the start of spring high school sports. UVa canceled all spring sport athletic activity.
Recreational sports, however, didn’t cease.
On an 80-degree afternoon Friday, people at Tonsler Park mostly practiced social distancing as they played a variety of sports and exercised in a time without any organized sporting activity. While the playground was closed with caution tape, other areas of the park remained open.
While Virginia men’s basketball fans won’t be able to watch the sweet left-handed jump shot of Tomas Woldetensae again until the fall, Tonsler Park was home to another sweet left-handed jumper on Friday afternoon. Nasir Lindsay, a freshman at Charlottesville High School who plays on the school’s basketball team, went to the park with a few friends and put up jump shots.
“This year I played big, but I don’t think I’ll play big next year,” Lindsay said. “I’m working on shooting from deeper and going up with my off hand.”
Lindsay took jump shots from beyond the 3-point arc as a friend rebounded, and the rising sophomore buried a significant portion of his shots as he showcased the improved shooting touch he’s been working on.
After playing small forward, power forward and center a season ago, Lindsay thinks he might find himself playing mostly small forward next season for head coach Mitch Minor.
“It’s been a struggle,” Lindsay laughed when describing his work on his jump shot and scoring more with his off hand, “but it will all come.”
Lindsay, who has been playing basketball every day with his friends, says he enjoys spending time at the park working on his game, but he misses the communication that comes from being at school.
“I feel like communication is gonna go down because I don’t talk to people other than my group of friends versus at school I have to talk to people,” Lindsay said.
A few hundred yards away, Doug Jones and Hannah Waddell played tennis. The two young adults usually play about once a week, and they wanted to take advantage of the weather while also practicing social distancing.
“It’s something we’ve always done, but with everything that’s going on, it seems like a good one to do,” Jones said.
The U.S. government recommends avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more and keeping distance from other humans whenever possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. These social distancing practices are encouraged to help slow transmission of the disease.
Health experts encourage people to find ways to be active while also social distancing. Given the distance between athletes playing tennis, the sport fits the bill as a sport that qualifies as social distancing.
Both Jones and Waddell mentioned that it’s an ideal activity, especially with all the gyms closed.
“It’s why tennis is so great,” Waddell said. “You get the social interaction, but you still have the distancing and the competitive nature.”
In between the basketball courts and the tennis courts sits an open field.
On Friday, the field offered plenty of room for Chewbarka Jackman.
The dog, named after a combination of the Star Wars character Chewbacca and Hugh Jackman, raced around the field playing Frisbee with his owner, Sonia Meyer, and her boyfriend, Matt Ondek.
Meyer, 28, lives in Charlottesville, while Ondek, 29, is from Richmond. Meyer started playing Frisbee a few years ago when she moved to Charlottesville, and Ondek played on Virginia Tech’s ultimate Frisbee team when he was in college.
The two usually play with a large group of friends, but they went out with just their dog Friday afternoon in an effort to practice social distancing.
“We would play two or three times a week, and it’s a big group of people, and we’d hang out afterwards,” Meyer said. “It’s just not happening right now.”
Chewy enjoyed the extra attention, running around the field and making leaping catches until finally taking a water break.
Friday afternoon looked like a typical afternoon in a Charlottesville park, with some people doing a little extra to practice social distancing amid the spread of the coronavirus. Organized sports are on hold, but recreational activity is still alive.
“We both want to play the sports, not watch,” Ondek said, “so this kind of fits right in with our regular lifestyle.”
