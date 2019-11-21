MINERAL — Louisa County football coach Will Patrick and Patrick Henry (Ashland) coach Ken Wakefield might feel like they are staring into a mirror Friday night when the two teams meet in the Region 4B semifinals in Mineral.
Both teams have similar visions on both sides of the ball, which has paved the way for postseason success.
Louisa County (11-0) has won 36 of 38 games over the past three seasons under Patrick and legendary coach Mark Fischer. That success has carried over to the postseason, where the Lions have won six of their last eight playoff games since 2016.
“We have a ton of seniors that have played in some big-time games,” Patrick said. “I think it always helps to have that kind of experience.”
The Lions are led by quarterback Jarett Hunter and linebacker Austin Sims, the Jefferson District Offensive and Defensive players of the year.
Hunter has amassed more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage this season, splitting time between running back, receiver and quarterback. The senior rushed for 1,005 yards and 18 touchdowns, giving him back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
He took over at quarterback earlier this month following an injury to Landon Wilson and hasn’t missed a beat. In three games, Hunter has thrown for 387 yards and five touchdowns.
“Jarett has done a great job playing quarterback full time,” Patrick said. “He is a very dynamic player and one of the most competitive players I have ever coached.”
Kalup Shelton took over as the featured back in the offense and has racked up 747 yards and five touchdowns. Alex Washington has been more involved in the run game following a season-ending injury to Robert Morgan and is tough to bring down.
Xavien “Buck” Hunter leads the team with 17 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns and can really stretch defenses. After missing the first half of the season with a leg injury, Noah Robinson has flourished in his return and has 16 catches for 338 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
That cornucopia of offensive talent makes the Louisa offense unique.
“Kalup, Alex, Noah and Buck have all been huge contributors to the offense,” Patrick said. “That is what is great about this team. We have playmakers all over the place and really make defenses prepare to stop them all.”
Wakefield agrees.
“Louisa is a really tough football team,” he said. “They are undefeated for a reason. They are very dynamic on the offensive side of the ball. They execute a variety of schemes at a high level. They also have a variety of weapons that can hurt you.”
Defensively, the Lions continue to wreak havoc with relentless pressure from its front seven. Aaron Aponte, Sims, Derek Barbour, Logan Yancey and Washington anchor a group that posted nine sacks during last week’s 49-12 victory over King George in the regional quarterfinals.
The unit always is in attack mode and thrives on dominating the line of scrimmage and putting pressure on the quarterback. The Lions have surrendered just 10.3 points a game this season and registered three shutouts. Patrick’s team has forced 22 turnovers and surrendered just three passing touchdowns all season.
“They fly around,” Wakefield said. “Their defensive line comes off the ball, the linebackers tackle well and the secondary plays tough man-to-man coverage. We need to be sound in all phases of the game. We cannot turn the ball over or give them a short field to work with. We need to play our style of football to be successful Friday night.”
Patrick Henry (8-3) has been equally impressive in Wakefield’s first season in charge. Last fall, the veteran coach guided Culpeper County to a long-playoff run that included a trip to the Class 3 state semifinals.
The Patriots embraced Wakefield’s philosophies and the results were evident with their first playoff berth since 2017.
“The first day I arrived on campus, the kids really bought in,” Wakefield said. “We had a great turnout for all workouts throughout the offseason. The kids have a great work ethic and have responded all year when put in adverse situations.”
Patrick Henry rides a four-game winning streak into Friday’s game, including three wins by shutouts. The team’s three losses were to Class 5 schools Henrico, Deep Run and Varina.
Alex Sikkar is the unquestioned leader of the team on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the senior has rushed for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns and has thrown for 944 yards and seven more scores. Defensively, he’s the anchor in the secondary at free safety.
“Alex is a special player,” Wakefield said. “He is not only a great athlete, but he is also a great competitor. He is a very coachable young man with a great work ethic. We have asked him to do a lot in all phases of the game and he has responded in a big way.”
Patrick was impressed with Sikkar on film and compared him to a combination of Western Albemarle quarterback Carter Shifflett and Monticello quarterback Malachi Fields for his ability to make plays.
“Their quarterback is very fast and athletic,” he said. “We must do a great job containing him and make their other players make plays.”
Tyler Newell serves as another option in the running game for Patrick Henry with 376 yards and five touchdowns. The offensive line, led by Cedric Carter, Kevin Gholson and Maddox Radcliffe are physical at the point of attack and have been effective at creating holes for big gains in the running game that had five rushing touchdowns last week against Spotsylvania.
The Patriots are far from one-dimensional on offense, however. Zeik Williams has 35 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns to lead the passing game. Jayden Mines has 12 catches for 198 yards and three scores.
And like Louisa County, Patrick Henry prides itself with a stout defense.
Gholson and Carter anchor a defensive line that has given opposing teams fits all season. Linebackers, Owen Arruza, James Epps and Newell swarm to the ball and have dominated against the run. The secondary is just as strong as Nick Sikkar, Chase Allen, Alex Sikkar, Jordan Allen and Mines have played vital roles this season.
“The real strength of the Patriots is their defense,” Patrick said. “They have some talented players in all levels of the defense. We must do our assignments — block, and tackle.”
Patrick has won 22 of 23 games as head coach at Louisa County. The coach said playoff football success is all about execution.
“This game comes down to two things — discipline and fundamentals,” he said. “When you get in the playoffs, everyone you play is talented. Which team is going to make the most positive plays is the team that usually wins.”
