In 2017, the St. Anne’s-Belfield football program began to look at eight-man options as participation numbers dwindled.
Three years later, the program is returning to 11-man football. The Saints are making the move for the 2020-21 school year after a successful two-year stint in the eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League.
“All along, our goal has been to ensure that football remains an educational, beneficial and competitive part of our athletic program,” long-time STAB football coach John Blake said in a written statement. “Our two years in eight-man football allowed us to develop critical components of a successful and sustainable football program moving forward.”
Blake and former Covenant football coach Seth Wilson led the push for 8-man football in 2017 after coaches and administrators at both programs were concerned with the uncertain sustainability of 11-man program in Central Virginia at the private school level.
The move proved beneficial for both programs. Covenant and STAB emerged as the top two programs in the VISFL during its first two seasons. Blake’s team compiled a 15-7 record in two seasons in 8-man football and reached the championship game both seasons.
STAB athletic director Dewayne Robinson the move back to 11-man football was due, in large part, because of the “reinvigorated” junior varsity football program.
Prior to eight-man football, STAB didn’t have the numbers to field a JV team during its last four or five years playing 11-man football, which prompted the school to explore the idea of trying something new.
“We took a few measures to encourage kids to give football a shot,” Robinson said. “I believe the re-emergence of our JV team, mixed with the fun and speed of the eight-man game, caused kids to enjoy it. We also tried to speak to parents about the safety measures we used to teach the support and supporting our believe that football can be played safely in that fashion, backing it with as much data as possible.”
The move proved valuable for the Saints, who have fielded a JV team in each of the past two seasons in the VISFL.
“We had about 15 on the roster last year and it proved to be an invaluable experience to prepare those younger students for the varsity game,” Robinson said.
Robinson met with Blake, as well as STAB administrators and agreed to make the move back to 11-man varsity football. The athletic department began seriously exploring the options back in January. The junior varsity team will still play eight-man football for the foreseeable future.
“We looked at the trajectory of the kids involved and what would provide the best educational and competitive experience for our team,” Robinson said. “We all felt the time was right to make the change.”
Blake agreed.
“Everyone is really excited about playing 11-man football,” he said. “We have really tried to keep what we were doing in eight-man as similar to what we have done in 11-man in the past. I think it will be an easier transition back to 11-man than it was to go from 11-man to eight-man.”
On the field, the VISFL provided a good litmus test what the program will look like in the future.
“I think we learned a good bit about how to practice with low numbers and I’m sure that will help us moving back to 11-man,” Blake said. “Also, playing eight-man is all about offense, so figuring out how to defend in that game can only make us better playing 11-man.”
The main benefit of eight-man football for STAB was the opportunity to field a team. The big negative was the limited number of programs in Virginia that play eight-man football, which led to extensive travel.
STAB will compete as an independent in its first season back in 11-man football. The Saints are set to open the 2020 campaign against Fork Union Military Academy on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Frank Addonizio Field.
The Saints are expected to start preseason workouts around July 1. Pending school approval, Blake said the team is expected to start fall practice on Aug. 3.
Robinson credits the VISFL for keeping football relevant at STAB.
“We are thankful to the members of the VISFL and were happy to have been a part of providing an alternative football experience for those struggling with numbers,” Robinson said. “It has served as a way to keep football alive in many schools and will hopefully continue to do so for years to come.”
Blake remains an advocate of eight-man football.
“Hopefully, the VISFL will continue to play,” Blake said. “We feel the VISFL is a great opportunity for schools who are struggling with numbers to continue to play the game of football.”
Linebacker Gabe Decker and running back Amani Woods cut their varsity teeth as members in 8-man football at STAB, but are excited about the opportunity to return to the 11-man game.
“Learning that STAB was returning back to 11-man was a huge excitement for me,” Decker said. “I was just excited to hear the sport you love return back to what is traditionally played.”
Decker, an all-state linebacker last season for the Saints, said eight-man football helped him appreciate the game much more.
“During eight-man, you learn that there is always more time on the clock for a play than you think and you also learn that the game doesn’t depend on just one play,” Decker said. “Many people seem to think that making a bad decision and causing a big play to happen against your team is the end of the game, but it isn’t. It’s how you take the play to recover and get right back after it.”
Woods was an all-state running back last season at STAB and has led the program in rushing the last two seasons. The senior said Blake emailed the team recently to tell them the news.
“When I heard we were going back to 11-man, I was pretty happy,” he said. “We have a lot of seniors this year and playing these last two seasons together helped us learn how to play together as a team and I think that will help us this season. This is going to be a really fun season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.