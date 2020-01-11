The Regents boys basketball team came into Saturday's matchup with St. Anne’s-Belfield with a 6-2 record, but the Lions knew they would need to play their best game on both sides of the ball to leave with a victory against a talented Saints team.
STAB never gave the Lions a chance, however.
The Saints dominated their crosstown opponent in the opening half and coasted to an 87-43 triumph and their third consecutive victory.
“The goal was to stay true to who we are,” St. Anne’s-Belfield coach Damin Altizer said. “Worry about the name on the front of our jersey and share the basketball. Trust one another and try to get everybody involved and I think we did a good job of that early.”
Following a score by Eli DeLaurier for the Saints to open the contest, Lions sophomore Quinton Renigar immediately responded with a bucket to tie the contest at two.
That would be the last time the score was close.
STAB took command behind a dominant all-around performance at both ends of the court. The Saints' obvious height advantage in the post gave Regents trouble early and often on defense. STAB fed the ball consistently to DeLaurier and Carter Lang, who generated points in the paint, many on second-chance opportunities.
With their low-post game being executed at a high level, STAB was able to spread the wealth and get their guards involved as Nick Reese and Justin Taylor contributed from the field.
“I thought the big difference was [STAB] came out and they focused and they were ready,” Regents coach Travis Johnson said. “They are a good team and that was the best team we have played all year. It took us nearly the whole game for us to realize the speed we had to play at and the focus we had to play with.”
STAB led 47-14 at halftime. Lang scored 12 points for the Saints in the first half, while DeLaurier, Reese and Taylor each had eight.
In the second half, the first team for the Saints remained on the bench and observed a superb performance from the STAB bench, including eighth-grader Chance Mallory.
The 5-foot-1 guard ended the night as the leading scorer for STAB with 14 points, including 12 during a 14-5 run in the third quarter against Regents. He also directed the offense and had several assists during the fourth quarter. Defensively, Mallory made his presence known by being a pesky nuisance to the Regents guards each time they had the ball.
“At halftime, our goal was that everybody would get involved and share the ball some way or another,” Altizer said. “One through 12, everybody contributed, which was awesome. It was awesome for the second team to play the entire second half and get their opportunity at home on a Saturday in front of a big home crowd.”
Despite the loss, Johnson felt his team will learn a valuable lesson from the tough contest.
“This was a great game for us to assess where we are, because we want to be able to get to that level," Johnson said. "In order for us to do that, we have to play against a team like that and to kind of see where we are now and try to get better. We challenged them at halftime to play more together and they started to play hard in the second half and did that. They are ready to get back on the floor on Monday. I’m excited for the second half of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.