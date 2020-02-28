PETERSBURG — With a roster filled with underclassmen, St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball coach Phil Stinnie had tempered expectations for this year’s team.
Despite their youth, the Saints played in their third VISAA Division I state semifinal in four years Friday. While the result wasn’t ideal, a 72-54 loss to Bishop O’Connell, Stinnie said the team’s tenacity showed through as they left the floor at Richard Bland College’s Statesman Arena.
“The results are not what we wanted,” Stinnie said. “But I’m telling you, I couldn’t be prouder of this team. Nobody expected us to be here, and to do it with the inexperience that we have, with kids in different roles, I’m elated.”
STAB (20-6) stumbled out of the gates early on, falling behind 20-4 after the first quarter of the contest.
After a slow start, the Saints battled back.
Daija Bennett scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter and Kymora Johnson tacked on 11 more as STAB trimmed the gap to 34-24 at intermission.
Bishop O’Connell (22-6) regrouped in the third quarter to regain control thanks to their dominant play inside Aalyiah Carlock scored eight points and Aija James tallied six more as the Knights stretched the lead to 49-37 through three quarters.
STAB didn’t back down and continued to try and make a game of it in the fourth. Johnson and Bennett each hit layups to trim the lead to 51-43 with 4:57 left in the game. That would be as close the Saints would get.
Bishop O’Connell used a 13-4 run over the next two minutes, including a pair of three-point plays from James, to put the game out of reach.
James finished with 17 points to lead three Knights in double figures. Maikya Simmons tallied 16 points and Carlock added 12 more in the win.
For STAB, Johnson led all scorers with 25 points. Bennett finished with 14 points and Sallie Vick chipped in seven more in her final varsity game.
“You’re never happy about a loss to end the season,” Stinnie said. “But for this team to get 20 wins, nobody expected that. The resiliency of them all. We are undersized, but we just fight. We’re small in stature and giants at heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.