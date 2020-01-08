It has been nearly two years since the Trinity Episcopal girls basketball team has posted a victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield.
Kymora Johnson and her teammates made sure the streak would remain in tact for a little while longer following an exciting 71-64 victory over the Titans on Wednesday night.
The freshman scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to break a 62-62 tie.
“This is always a big game for us,” Johnson said, “and we always come in here motivated and we really want to win each time we play them.”
After trading the lead for most of the first three quarters, STAB (8-2, 1-0) fell behind 56-48 with 5:30 left in the game.
Coach Phil Stinnie reached into his bag of tricks to change the momentum of the game. After playing man-to-man for most of the game, the veteran coach turned up the pressure with the Saints’ full-court press defense to try and get back in the game.
“I was trying some new things, some different combinations, and seeing what made us attack on both ends of the floor best,” Stinnie said. “When we went down eight, we just turned up the pressure. We hadn’t pressed the whole game and then we started putting pressure and it worked.”
Johnson spearheaded a 9-0 run with back-to-back treys, then Lyric Branch capped things with a driving layup at the rim to give STAB a 57-56 lead with 3:02 left.
Not to be outdone, Trinity (8-3, 1-1) clawed its way back into the game behind the play of Kristy Hamze. The senior point guard scored six straight points, including a pair of free throws with 50.1 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62.
The score remained that way until the final 35 seconds, when Johnson took the game into her own hands. Despite facing a box-and-1 defense, the freshman got possession at the top of the key and with two defenders converging on her, she made a move to her left and buried a 22-footer with a hand in front of her bench to give STAB a 65-62 advantage.
“I wasn’t really open,” Johnson said. “It was contested, but I had to get a shot off, so I just dribbled, hit and made it.”
Following a timeout, STAB forced another Titans miss and Johnson came up with the loose ball and was fouled. She sank a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game. On the ensuing possession, Daija Bennett stole the ball on an inbounds play under the basket and laid it in for another score and a 69-64 lead. The Saints added two more free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
Johnson, who also finished with 10 rebounds and six assists, said the team’s commitment on the defensive end of the floor was the difference.
“We’ve always been a defensive team,” Johnson said. “It’s defense first and the offense will always come after. We came out and put our best defenders in the game everybody came in and did their job and we got some easy buckets on offense.”
Freshman Maddie Rice poured in 13 points off the bench for the Saints. Sallie Vick added 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“We preach every day that age ain’t nothing but a number,” Stinnie said. “You come in there and it’s all heart and head, and if you want the win you can go get it, and that’s what they did.”
For Trinity, Hamze led all scorers with 23 points, including 16 in the second half. Delaney Snyder finished with 16 points in the paint and Alyssa Chapman added 12 more in the loss.
STAB has now won 27 of its last 29 matchups with Trinity Episcopal. Despite the lopsided record, Stinnie said the Titans bring out the best in both squads.
“Trinity is a worthy adversary,” Stinnie said. “They are tough, they have a lot of pieces, they have a good coach, good players and we have a good rivalry. Year in and year out, we just come out and compete and as you see, that’s the type of game we have every time out, a barn burner. It could go either way in the last two minutes and fortunately it went our way.”
