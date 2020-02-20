The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team squared off with Collegiate for the third time this season in Thursday night’s LIS championship game, but this time, there was a bit more at stake with a title on the line.
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Saints put together an all-around impressive performance en route to a 68-50 victory and their seventh consecutive conference championship under head coach Phil Stinnie.
Stinnie also was honored as the LIS co-coach of the year following the Saints’ victory, and Kymora Johnson was named the conference player of the year. Johnson continued a phenomenal freshman season by scoring a game-high 22 points and playing a pivotal role on both ends of the court in Thursday's victory.
Despite convincing wins over Collegiate in their two matchups earlier this season, STAB expected a stiff test from the Cougars, who advanced to the championship game with a one-point victory over St. Gertrude.
“I told the kids that the team we beat the last game was not going to be the team that showed up, and it wasn’t,” Stinnie said. “They fought until the end and I commend them. They just will not give up and we had to make plays. If we hadn’t have made plays, that lead wouldn’t have stood.”
STAB used efficient passing and solid transition play to outpace the Cougars early. Daja Bennett led the Saints with six points in the opening quarter while a total of six different players scored in the opening stanza.
“That’s our strength,” Stinnie said of his squad’s ability to create points with its passing game. “We don’t have much size but we got some great passers because we have some shooters. What we do every day is work on penetrating, get a piece of the paint, kick and make the defense shift.”
That aggressive play led to Sabrina Lewis connecting on a 3-pointer early in the second and the Saints buckled down on defense to extend their lead to double digits prior to halftime. Chandler Eddleton scored all seven points for the Cougars in the frame against an aggressive and pressuring STAB defense that also took control in the post despite its height disadvantage.
Johnson caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 11 points, predominately in the paint on physical drives to the basket. A deep 3-pointer prior to the end of the quarter was her only bucket from the outside in the quarter.
Despite trailing 52-30 to begin the final quarter, Collegiate continued to battle and managed to trim the deficit to 13 after Eddleton and Abby Freeman combined for an 11-0 run as the Cougars attempted to claw themselves back into the contest.
STAB managed to stop the bleeding, however, by intensifying its defensive efforts down the stretch while going 9-for-9 from the charity stripe in the final quarter. Scottie Hull led the Saints during the span, making all six of her free-throw attempts.
In addition to Johnson’s 22 points, Lewis scored 11 points and Bennett added 10, while Hull and Khamare Steppe chipped in eight apiece.
Now STAB will turn its attention to the state tournament in hopes of coming away with a VISAA title after finishing runner-up three times in the past six seasons.
“The teams that advance and the teams that are more successful in the state tournament are the teams that use the thinking game, not just athletic game,” Stinnie said. “So we got to be on top of our game. We got to come, play smart basketball, make sure every possession counts on both ends and we got to not beat ourselves.”
“We really got to come together as a team and really play together,” Johnson added. “When we play together, we’re unstoppable, so I really feel like when everyone is engaged and everyone’s locked in and we have all of our pieces, we’re a complete team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.