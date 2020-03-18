Over the past two seasons, Justin Taylor has been one of the top high school basketball players in Central Virginia.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield sophomore was slated to showcase his skills against the some of best high school players in the country at the USA Basketball Junior National minicamp next month in Atlanta. Taylor was one of only 75 players from around the country from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023 to be invited to participate in the showcase, which was scheduled to run April 1-5.
But like many events throughout the country, the minicamp was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s definitely been a goal of mine for quite some time that I’ve worked hard to get," Taylor said. "While it’s disappointing to have it be canceled, I understand the health concerns and the need to take precautions with all that is going on."
Taylor has been a part of several high-profile events during his basketball career. In the summer of 2018, he represented Central Virginia at Chris Paul’s CP3 Rising Stars camp in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Prior to the CP3 camp, Taylor participated in the Hoop Group Future All-American Camp at East Stroudsburg College in Pennsylvania. Taylor was named one of the Top 20 players in his class at the camp, which featured freshmen and sophomores.
But his next opportunity to compete at a high-level camp will have to wait.
Taylor is hopeful he and the other minicamp invitees will get another opportunity with the USA Basketball in the near future.
"There’s a lot of uncertainty," Taylor said, "but I’m hopeful that they may do something in the future for everyone that was invited.”
The 6-foot-6 small forward just capped off his second impressive high school season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game as he led STAB to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals.
His accolades this season were abundant.
Taylor earned Virginia Prep League honors and was named to the Sleepy Thompson and VPL all tournament teams. He also was named the No. 49 prospect nationally by 24/7 Sports.
Evan Daniels, a national scout on the selection committee saw Taylor play at the Sleepy Thompson tournament last December and was impressed.
STAB coach Damin Altizer then submitted game tape for review and several representatives from USA Basketball came out to watch Taylor play throughout the year. They liked what they saw and extended an invitation to the minicamp to Taylor. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Taylor will not get that opportunity.
“I’m disappointed for Justin, as this one of his goals for the year," Altizer said, "but he also has the maturity to know that there’s something much bigger going on right now.”
