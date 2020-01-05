Nic Reese was a jack of all trades this fall as a member of the St. Anne’s-Belfield football team, playing quarterback, running, back, receiver and defensive back.
The productivity has continued on the hardwood this winter for the senior, who has been a consistent contributor for the Saints’ boys basketball program.
That work hasn’t gone unnoticed on the recruiting trail for Reese, who recently committed to play basketball at Marymount University in Arlington.
“Marymount felt like home,” Reese said. “It’s in a great environment, surrounded by lots of opportunities.”
A three-year contributor for STAB, Reese continues to be a consistent force at both ends of the floor for Coach Damin Altizer. So far this year, he’s averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 assists a game for the Saints.
He scored 15 points in the season opener during a home victory over St. John Paul the Great.
Reese formed an immediate bond with Marymount coach Chris Rogers and was impressed with the way the program was built.
“I like how the program is coached by excellent coaches and how hard they go at each other in practice, as well as games,” Reese said. “What [Rogers] liked about my skill set is my aggressiveness, my ability to attack the rim and being consistent with my game.”
After visiting the school and interaction with the staff and players, Reese said his mind was made up.
“The choice wasn’t difficult at all,” he said. “What separated them was the comfort and excitement they had toward me while I was on their campus and also meeting some of the players. We have a lot of things in common.”
Reese understands the college game is a process when it comes to playing time. He’s been recruited to play either guard positions.
“Not sure if they do, but I’m going to prepare myself in the best way possible for me to be able to see the floor my first year,” Reese said. ““My goal is to be the best player I can be and influence others around me. I want to build great relationships with my coaches and teammates.”
Off the court, Reese has big aspirations too.
“I would like to major in business with a concentration in entrepreneurship,” Reese said. “My path is to start my own business to help give back to my community.”
With 2020 just days old, the STAB senior is happy to have his college decision determined.
“I feel relieved because it’s been a long process,” he said. “But with the hard work I’ve put in, it paid off and I’m forever grateful for it.”
Reese said a lot of people are responsible for getting him to this point.
“It means a lot, especially to my parents, because since the age of 4, I’ve always wanted to go to college to play basketball,” Reese said. “It was a major goal of mine and it has finally been achieved.”
