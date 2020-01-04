Kymora Johnson calls Conway Convocation Center her stomping grounds as a member of the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team.
The freshman guard looked just as comfortable on Western Albemarle’s home floor on Saturday as she led the Saints to a 73-22 victory over Fluvanna County in the fourth annual Play for Preemies Showcase.
Johnson scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as STAB cruised past the Flucos.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Saints found their range from the perimeter. Johnson ignited the rally with a 28-footer from the right wing. Sabrina Lewis added a layup in transition as the Saints led 12-9 after one quarter.
The good shooting continued in the second as STAB (8-2) converted on its first eight shots of the quarter, including a 3-for-3 spurt from Johnson from beyond the arc, to build a 30-11 lead. The run continued as Lewis and Johnson added shots from distance to give STAB a 40-15 halftime lead.
Coach Phil Stinnie wasn’t surprised by Johnson’s performance. The veteran coach said his guard is self-motivated and constantly trying to add to her game.
“What you’re seeing is hard work,” Stinnie said. “That kid is putting in hard work every single day. She is working on her craft and the rest of the team is following. She is mature beyond her years and she has so much wisdom that the rest of the other kids are following. It’s hard to believe she’s 14 years old.”
The second half was more of the same as the Saints continued to score at will against Fluvanna. Sabrina Lewis and Johnson scored four points apiece as STAB extended the lead to 55-19 with one quarter to play.
In the fourth, more STAB players delivered contributions as Bailey Cullen poured in six points during a 12-2 run to open the period and put the game out of reach.
Lewis had 17 points off the bench, including a trio of 3-pointers. Cullen added 10 points off the bench and Madeline Rice contributed six as nine different players scored for STAB.
Stinnie was especially pleased with the play of his reserves, particularly Lewis, as she continues to give her team a lift off the bench.
“Sabrina is just a gifted scorer,” Stinnie said. “We’re trying to get her to play both ends of the floor. Let her come off the bench, see the flow of the game and let her come in and do what she can do to help the team win.”
Nevaeh Ivory paced Fluvanna County (8-4) with five points. Jules Shepherd added four points off the bench, while Mya Wright and KeKe Davis finished with three points apiece.
Stinnie knows the Saints will need scoring depth to make another run at a conference championship and potential state tournament berth.
“We have so many scorers and it’s really important when we get into our rhythm,” Stinnie said. “Our defense energizes our shot making. When we get out in the passing lanes and start running up and down the floor, that’s when we’re at our best, especially when we’re hitting our shots.”
