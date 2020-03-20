Pierre Reeves has shown a penchant for goal scoring during his first two seasons with the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys lacrosse team.
The junior attackman will be taking that offensive prowess to the next level after recently announcing his verbal commitment to Georgetown University.
“I picked Georgetown because of the amazing academics, the awesome coaching staff that’s in place and their ability to compete for a national championship every year,” Reeves said.
Despite missing 14 games with an injury last season, Reeves was an impact performer for STAB. He tallied 17 goals and 10 assists last season and provided plenty of offensive firepower. He was also effective defensively, posting 37 ground balls.
Reeves formed a strong connection with Georgetown coach Kevin Warne and his staff as they talked about his potential role with the Hoyas.
“On my visit, Coach Warne gave me an in-depth talk about the program, where I saw his determination for the team to win as many games as possible, and his desire for the team to work hard every day on and off the field,” Reeves said. “I also really liked his idea of team bonding and making the team closer as a whole.”
Warne was impressed with Reeves’ offensive makeup, particularly his versatility to play midfield or attack. The Georgetown coach also liked Reeves’ ability to dodge defenders, which can create offensive chances.
Still, Reeves understands there’s plenty of work ahead of him.
“Coach Warne emphasized that he doesn’t tell his recruits that he sees them as a four-year starter or they’d see the field early if they chose Georgetown,” Reeves said. “But if they came to campus, worked hard every day, then they’d earn the ability to see playing time. I really like that, because it’s completely true and made me want to play for a coach like him.”
Reeves is excited about the opportunity.
“I expect myself to come in and work hard every day and hope to do as much as I can to support the team in every way possible, whether that’s on the field or off,” Reeves said.
Off the field, Reeves hopes to major in business with a specialty in finance. He’s not sure of his exact plans after college, but is intrigued at a possible career with international affairs.
The STAB junior had interest from a number of programs during the recruiting process, including Saint Joseph’s and Villanova, before finding a home at Georgetown.
“The decision was very hard and it took my family and I a lot of time to find the right fit,” Reeves said. “Ultimately, Georgetown checked all the boxes and I immediately saw myself as a student there when I went on my visit. What separated Georgetown from other schools was the coaching staff, academics and support systems in place for athletes to succeed, on and off the field and the amount of vast opportunities they offer.”
Reeves is happy to have this decision behind him.
“When I first committed, I was very excited and had a small sense of relief,” Reeves said. “But I quickly learned that I just have to work harder on the field and in the classroom now.”
Still, Reeves is excited about his future at Georgetown.
“The opportunity to play college lacrosse is amazing,” Reeves said. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was in middle school. I can’t wait to be able to play with and against some of the best talent in the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.