Malachi Poindexter took up juggling as a way to help improve his hand-eye coordination on the basketball court.
The talent has served him well.
Poindexter turned in a breakout senior season at St. Anne's-Belfield, averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals a game as the Saints earned a share of the Virginia Prep League title with Trinity Episcopal.
On Saturday, St. Anne’s-Belfield senior guard announced that he’s accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Virginia men's basketball team.
“I have been to four UVa games and it would mean so much to run out the tunnel as part of the team,” Poindexter said. “It is unbelievable.”
STAB tied the program record for wins in a season (20) and Poindexter helped lead his team to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals. He earned first-team Virginia Prep League honors and was an honorable mention selection on the VISAA Division I all-state team.
The senior guard said that one of Coach Tony Bennett’s assistants saw him play several times this season, which prompted them to express interest in him joining the squad.
After Poindexter’s high school season ended, he had an opportunity to sit down with Bennett and his staff and gauge their interest in him joining the program as a walk-on
“When I spoke with the head coach, he was very excited to have me join the team,” he said. “The coaches believe I am a very talented player and could help the team in a few ways. They believe that I am very coachable and really like that I can play perimeter defense. They expect me to play in the backcourt.”
The 6-foot-2 senior played both guard positions this season for the Saints. He believes that versatility and his ability to guard multiple positions on the floor will fit in nicely with Bennett’s Pack Line defense.
“UVa’s style of play and my skill set allows me to fit in with the system because of my on-ball defense and my ability to shoot,” Poindexter said.
Still, Poindexter understands there is still plenty to learn about playing at the next level and he’s eager to have that opportunity. His goal is to become an even more well-rounded player.
“To be honest, I need to work on every part of my game to become the best I can be, from shooting and handling the ball to playing defense," he said.
In the classroom, Poindexter hopes to study kinesiology in college with hopes of pursing a career as a physical therapist.
The STAB senior noted that he received interest from a number of programs, including a Division I opportunity from Manhattan College. In addition, he had interest from Christopher Newport. He is very grateful for both offers.
But in the end, UVa was an option that he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s almost too exciting,” Poindexter said. “I’ve been working my whole life to be a collegiate player and it is finally happening. This is one of the greatest moments of my life. I’m extremely excited to receive this position at UVa, the defending champions. This could not be any better for me.”
