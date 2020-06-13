As the daughter of a basketball coach, Sallie Vick has spent most of her adult life in gyms on college campuses across the Mid-Atlantic.
As a young child, Vick was in the stands or at practices with her father Dee, who had coaching stints at Hampden-Sydney, William & Mary and James Madison. That experience will serve her well at UNC Wilmington. The St. Anne’s-Belfield standout recently committed to the Seahawks' women's basketball program.
“After a lot of thought and prayer, I really feel I belong at UNCW,” Vick said. “Coach [Karen] Barefoot is a powerful woman and coach. I am really excited to learn from her and her staff. She brings a lot of energy and shares similar values as myself. Wilmington is a great place and I have family living there and throughout North Carolina.”
One of Vick’s most endearing qualities is leadership. She spent three years as a varsity player at St. Anne’s-Belfield and was named team captain each season.
In addition, Vick served as co-student body president this past school year and was one of two recipients for the school’s Silver Lining Athletic Service Award, presented, annually to a male and female athlete that exhibits selflessness in their sport, is a true leader and exemplifies what it means to be a team player.”
Those qualities resonated with coaches and teammates throughout her career as well as the recruiting process.
“What the coaches like most about me is my energy, leadership and love for the game,” Vick said. “They like that I’ve been a three-year varsity captain in my three years at STAB and student body president. The coaches know I am going to bring the energy, compete every day, dive on the floor for loose balls, take charges and be a leader.”
That commitment to excellence isn’t limited to the hardwood. Vick was accepted into the Honors College at UNCW, which was a key factor in her decision-making process. She also credits a strong relationship with Barefoot and her staff, as well as having family in the Wilmington area.
“I’m very excited to have my decision made so now I can really focus on preparing myself for success on the court and in the classroom,” Vick said.
The STAB product had opportunities at several programs, including William & Mary, Mary Washington and Washington & Lee, but none provided the fit that UNC Wilmington provided. She heads to the CAA program with lofty goals.
“My goal at UNCW is to win a championship,” Vick said. “It’s so exciting to play at the next level because I love the game. I’ve grown up with my dad as a basketball coach, so I’ve been in the gym since I was a newborn. I can’t imagine my life without basketball. I am really looking forward to playing for Coach Barefoot.”
Vick is thrilled with the opportunity to play Division I basketball.
“I feel blessed to call myself a college athlete and extremely thankful to everyone who helped me along the way,” she said. “I have a lot more space to grow and I am ready to work.”
