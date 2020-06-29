Swimming was merely a recreational activity for Vijay Chhabra before he decided to join a year-round team as a high school sophomore.
Now he is set to become a college swimmer.
The recent St. Anne’s-Belfield graduate has verbally committed to swim at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.
“The opportunity to attend a very strong academic school and compete for a Division III team that is on the rise and will almost certainly work its way into the national conversation over the next few years was a draw,” Chhabra said. “Swarthmore is a great fit for me academically and athletically.”
Chhabra closed out a successful high school career earlier this year by leading STAB’s boys swimming and diving program to an eighth-place finish at the VISAA state swimming and diving championships.
The senior finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.62) and the 100-yard freestyle (47.78) for the Saints to earn all-state honors in both events. He also swam the anchor leg of the 200-freestyle relay (1:29.93) that finished fourth at the state meet and closed out his career with several individual school records at STAB.
Chhabra hoped to carry that momentum this spring into the YMCA Nationals, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event.
Despite that disappointment, Chhabra is excited to have an opportunity to swim at Swarthmore. He formed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and believes that his best years in the pool are still ahead of him.
“The future is bright for Swarthmore swimming and it is definitely something I want to contribute to,” he said. “Coaches Karin Colby and Sam Davy like the fact that I am newer to the sport, so they have more flexibility with my training. I have not reached my potential in the sport as I have not been fully immersed in weight training or specialized event training yet.”
Chhabra expects to compete in the freestyle events at the collegiate level, specifically the 50-yard and 100-yard events. In addition, he believes the coaches will challenge him by entering him in longer races, such as the 200- and 500-freestyle events, as well as relays.
“I do feel a sense of relief, because I know I ended up where I belonged,” he said. “I cannot wait to get on campus in the fall and hopefully compete this winter. We are bringing in a very strong recruiting class, so spots on relays will be a battle, but I am definitely excited for the challenge.”
The STAB product also is looking forward to testing himself in the classroom. Chhabra plans to major in either business or economics and hopes to take courses in pre-med with the ultimate goal of attending medical school.
“As a liberal arts school, the wide range of educational opportunities provided to me was definitely one of the deciding factors,” Chhabra said. “I also really wanted to be a part of a swim program that is in the midst of building something special.”
In the pool, Chhabra said he would love to have the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships all four years and help contribute to the success of a budding program. It is a special opportunity, especially for someone that started focusing on swimming later than most competitive swimmers.
“I feel like I have a lot more room to improve and am just beginning to scratch the surface of my potential," Chhabra said. “It is a gratifying feeling because it shows that a lot of my hard work has paid off, but it also presents challenges and marks the start of a new journey. I am ecstatic to have finished the high school swimming chapter of my life, but I am even more excited to see what the future holds.”
