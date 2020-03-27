Jesiah Davis, a 3-star wide receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina, tweeted Friday afternoon that he has verbally committed to the Virginia football program as part of the program’s 2021 recruiting class.
“I write my own legacy,” Davis posted on Twitter with a graphic of him sporting UVa gear. “1000% committed.”
Davis becomes the fifth member of Virginia’s 2021 class. All five players are three-star recruits, according to 247 Sports.
Davis has the second-highest ranking of the Cavaliers in the class, behind only Jay Woolfolk, who hails from the Richmond area. Woolfolk is a dual-sport athlete who also plays baseball and plays quarterback in high school.
The other members of the class are Amaad Foston, Langston Long and Malachi Fields. Foston plays running back, while Long plays safety. Fields, who is listed as an athlete, does a little bit of everything for Monticello High School in Charlottesville. He’s returned kicks, while also lining up at quarterback and wide receiver at points during his career.
Virginia offered him as a wide receiver. Davis joins Fields and Long as players to commit to the Cavaliers this month.
The wide receiver from North Carolina also was offered by Illinois, Liberty and Marshall, according to 247 sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and checks in at 170 pounds.
Bronco Mendenhall has mentioned wide receiver as a position of need on the roster, and while neither Davis nor Fields can suit up this season, the Cavaliers are working to address their lack of wide receiver depth in their 2021 recruiting class.
