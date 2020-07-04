Spend any time around Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia’s football program, and the term “unbroken growth” comes up frequently. From the outside, that applies to solely wins and losses.
Internally, unbroken growth means the program is constantly improving.
If UVa doesn’t win the ACC Coastal Division or reach nine wins in 2020, it doesn’t mean the Cavaliers’ growth as a program is stunted.
When Virginia lost to Clemson 63-17 in the ACC Championship game, the Wahoos looked like a far less talented team than the Tigers. Frankly, the Cavaliers were less talented.
Still, Mendenhall didn’t concede that the team’s growth slowed or stopped because of the loss.
“This game showed us exactly where this program has to go to be able to compete with one, two, three, four,” Mendenhall said after the defeat. “Every year we’ve gotten better, UVa has gotten better, so I think this game is going to allow everybody else coming back and for the years to come to know exactly how much to give and how much more they have to give and execute and how much more we have to execute at a higher level to be able to finally take over the ACC and achieve all our goals which we set out for.”
When UVa lost to Florida 36-28 in the Orange Bowl, the Cavaliers looked like they could win the game. While the Gators were the better team and it showed, the gap wasn’t nearly as large as that between Virginia and Clemson.
“We were a few plays short today in our execution to win the game, but it was not because of a lack of belief or confidence or ability,” Mendenhall said after the loss to Florida.
Despite losing its final two games of the season, Virginia’s program took a step forward. The Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003. They won the Coastal Division and made an Orange Bowl appearance. The 2019 season was a good one for the Wahoos.
The 2020 season brings with it major question marks due to COVID-19. It’s hard to know if the team will even play a full schedule. This makes adapting critical.
When it comes to taking a step forward in 2020, the Cavaliers need to find a consistent quarterback. They need to improve play in the secondary. They also need to navigate an unusual season with a global pandemic still happening.
If UVa doesn’t reach nine wins, it doesn’t mean it can’t improve as a program. When it comes to the program’s general improvement, look for long-term clarity at quarterback, defensive depth and a consistent running attack.
With its 2020 starting quarterback also likely holding the same role in 2021, there’s a chance this season features the program taking a step back in the wins column before the group moves forward in 2021. The eventual goal is to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff by winning the ACC.
That’s a process that could take years to reach.
The unbroken growth in the win column might be tough to maintain, but that doesn’t mean the Cavaliers won’t internally take a step closer to their ultimate goal. Virginia wants to be a top program nationally in 2020 and that requires finding a quarterback and developing depth on both sides of the ball. Even with a handful of losses, those developments are possible.
Last season’s results
The Cavaliers won nine games in 2019, but it realistically could’ve been more. UVa played miserably in losses to Miami and Louisville. Both games were winnable, but the Cavaliers’ offense struggled to do much of anything.
A game against Notre Dame brought a challenge, but the offensive line allowed pressure on most passing plays. The Cavaliers were outscored 21-3 in the second half, falling 35-20.
Virginia held chances to reach 10 wins, but offensive inconsistency and defensive injuries kept the Cavaliers from the elusive threshold.
Overall, the season will be remembered as a positive. Virginia ended its losing streak to Virginia Tech, and it won its division. The program’s first appearance in the Orange Bowl was a loss, but the appearance excited the fan base and engaged recruits. The season was filled with good moments.
Notable departures
Let’s start at quarterback. Losing Bryce Perkins has the Cavaliers projected by some to finish the season below .500 and outside of the bowl picture. Perkins did everything at quarterback, serving as the team’s best rusher in addition to the team’s top passer.
On the outside, the Cavaliers lose Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed. The wide receivers each exceeded 70 receptions in 2019, giving the Cavaliers consistent options at receiver. Reed also leaves a big gap at kick returner.
Defensively, Eli Hanback moves on from the defensive line. His leadership and durability will be missed. Linebacker Jordan Mack and cornerback Bryce Hall are gone. Hall missed the final half of the 2019 season, but all three defenders were important leaders and contributors when healthy.
Virginia lost critically important pieces on both sides of the football.
Notable returners
Virginia returns Brennan Armstrong as a potential starting quarterback. At running back, Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins headline what could be one of the best running back rooms in the Mendenhall era.
Every key contributor along the offensive line comes back, and wide receiver Terrell Jana enters the 2020 season as the No. 1 option in the passing game.
Defensively, Jowon Briggs slides into the middle of the defensive line. He’ll be flanked by players like Mandy Alonso and Aaron Faumui. Charles Snowden, Noah Taylor and Zane Zandier make up arguably the best linebacker unit in the conference.
De’Vante Cross, Brenton Nelson and Joey Blount are among the key returners at defensive back.
UVa returns a solid group of players at most positions.
Key additions
Keytaon Thompson, a Mississippi State transfer, is the most notable addition. The talented quarterback can run and pass, and he’ll compete with Armstrong to be Virginia’s starter.
The Cavaliers also added Ra’Shaun Henry, an FCS transfer at wide receiver with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 2020 recruiting class is filled with talent. The top recruit, offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, won’t join the program until 2022 as he goes on a religious mission trip.
“Andrew is an amazing football player,” Mendenhall said after the Cavaliers signed him. “I would say to this point in the classes that we’ve signed at the University of Virginia, he is the most skilled and talented and prepared at this level of any player that we have signed. He is exceptional in every way; the most highly recruited player that I think I’ve ever recruited in terms of number of offers and elite level offers and quality of offers.”
Outside of Gentry, the next six highest rated recruits according to 24/7 Sports are all on the defensive side of the ball.
Given UVa’s experience defensively, it’s hard to expect many of those players to see significant time this season, especially with the potential for COVID-19 to impact practices. UVa’s recruiting class is solid, but it’s unknown how much they can contribute in 2020.
2020-21 outlook
In many ways, Virginia football’s 2020-21 fate is up to the coronavirus. Can Virginia get through a full schedule this fall? Will games be canceled or postponed? Could the season be moved to the spring? If teams play, can Virginia avoid losing key players for weeks at a time due to positive COVID-19 tests?
Mendenhall loves adapting to challenges, and the 2020-21 season could be his largest challenge yet.
Ideally, the Cavaliers play all their games safely. If that happens, there’s reason for optimism for Virginia fans. For starters, the Cavaliers’ defense looks strong. With Briggs leading the way in the middle of the defensive line, Virginia should generate a push up front. Defensive end is another position with experience.
Virginia’s linebackers are among the best in the ACC. There’s a chance three or four of the team’s top linebackers end up on NFL rosters in the next few seasons. While questions linger in the secondary, there are solid players at cornerback who just need more game experience. The safety position seems solid.
By season’s end, the Cavaliers might feature one of the top defenses in the ACC.
Offensively, it’s hard to know what to expect. The offensive line seems like the best of the Mendenhall era, but there are questions and doubts at every other offensive position. Who will step up at receiver with Dubois and Reed gone? Can one of UVa’s top two quarterbacks control the offense? Will Ronnie Walker Jr. receive a transfer waiver to make the running back room significantly stronger?
If UVa plays its full schedule without interruption — which is a massive if — the Cavaliers should field a team good enough to make a bowl game. There’s a big difference between going 6-6 and 10-2, however, and that potential jump forward will be up to the offense.
If Virginia finds a dynamic threat at quarterback, a trip to the ACC Championship Game could be in the cards. If Virginia can’t find consistent quarterback play, it might be a fight to finish above .500.
Expect growth in 2020, even if it’s broken.
