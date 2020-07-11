The Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 season can be best described as historically chaotic. The Cavaliers started the season with a 48-34 win over Syracuse, holding the Orange to their fewest points since a game against Sampson Navy in 1945.
Roughly a month later, the Cavaliers were stomped by Purdue. Then they lost at home to South Carolina. UVa looked unusually suspect, especially on offense.
ACC play started slowly, with the Wahoos sitting at 4-4 thanks to horrendous shooting.
Then the Cavaliers made minor improvements offensively and simply found ways to win in the final few possessions. Virginia finished the season strong, pulling off narrow victory after narrow victory. Tony Bennett’s team looked the part of an NCAA Tournament threat.
To make a wild season even more remarkable, a global pandemic led to the cancellation of the season before postseason play arrived for the Wahoos. When looking back at the 2019-20 season, Virginia fans will remember a gritty team peaking before a new strain of virus slammed the door shut on the NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers, and their fans, hope the 2020-21 season brings less stress, fewer coronavirus-related problems and a bunch of wins.
Last season’s results
Virginia finished the 2019-20 season with a 23-7 record, including a 15-5 mark in ACC action. While the overall record is solid, it’s how the Wahoos finished that deserves praise.
UVa rattled off eight consecutive victories to end the season. The Cavaliers won 10 of their last 11 contests, taking down Duke, Florida State and Louisville in the process. By season’s end, the Cavaliers transformed from a likely NIT participant to one of the top four teams in the ACC.
The winning streak brought with it tremendous anxiety of Virginia fans who tuned in regularly. Eight of the team’s final 10 victories came by three points or fewer.
When UVa took the court in February and March, a close game was almost a guarantee.
“We’re giving a lot of people a heart attack,” UVa guard Braxton Key joked after a 3-point win over Virginia Tech in February.
Early in the season, Virginia dropped a few disappointing games. The Cavaliers were steamrolled by Purdue, losing by 29 points in Mackey Arena. Later in December, South Carolina came into Charlottesville and upset the ‘Hoos by double digits.
Virginia’s nonconference schedule lacked quality opponents, and the Cavaliers struggled against the best opponents on its weak out-of-conference slate.
After the rocky start, Tony Bennett’s team found its footing in February. A late-season surge fueled by close wins and gritty defense made the Cavaliers a trendy pick to make a deep postseason run.
“I just think guys have moved the needle a little bit, and it’s been enough,” Bennett said after Virginia’s regular-season finale, a win over Louisville. “We know what our lifeline is, trying to be as good as we can defensively, and we had good stretches of offense today. You hope you’re always healthy, and you’re playing sound, quality basketball heading into the ACC Tournament and, obviously, the NCAA Tournament as well.”
Unfortunately for college basketball fans, March Madness was canceled due to COVID-19, so the Cavaliers did not get a chance to defend their national title. They didn’t compete in the ACC Tournament either, as the virus kept the Cavaliers from competing in any postseason games.
Notable departures
Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key graduated, leaving the Cavaliers without two elite forwards. Diakite blossomed into Virginia’s leading scorer a season ago, while Key brought unmatched versatility to the roster.
Losing Diakite and Key hurts most on the defensive end. Both players were frequently tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. The duo also rebounded at an impressive rate, helping control the glass with the help of players like Jay Huff.
Off the court, Diakite served as one of the team’s leaders. He held younger players accountable and held up his end of the bargain by performing at an All-ACC level.
Notable returners
Kihei Clark returns for his junior season. The point guard went through ups and downs a season ago as the primary point guard, but he played some of his best basketball toward the end of the year.
Clark averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 assists per game, starting all 30 contests and logging an ACC-high 37.1 minutes per game. At times, fans criticized Clark for doing too much. In fairness, Clark was asked to do too much last season.
He was expected to play close to 40 minutes a game as a primary on-ball defender and the primary ball handler. Rarely was Clark given a few moments to rest or play off the ball offensively. A few of the newcomers should help Clark in 2020-21.
Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell both return next year. Woldetensae developed into the team’s most dynamic 3-point threat, while Morsell showed unusual poise as a freshman defender. He seamlessly transitioned into the defensive system, while his offense and shooting left significant room for improvement.
In the low post, Jay Huff is expected to return to Virginia despite testing the NBA Draft waters. He can stretch a defense as a 3-point shooter or score inside with an array of post moves. His defense is elite thanks to his shot-blocking prowess.
Francisco Caffaro adds depth in the post, and Justin McKoy is expected to earn minutes at small forward and power forward.
Key additions
While technically on the roster a season ago, Sam Hauser wasn’t able to play due to NCAA transfer rules. The wing from Marquette may garner some votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He’s a tremendous athlete with good size. He shoots well from the perimeter.
If Hauser can defend efficiently, he’ll likely be one of the ACC’s best players.
Trey Murphy III joins Virginia as a transfer from Rice. The athletic wing plans on sitting out the 2020-21 season before having two years of eligibility remaining for the Cavaliers. He’s a candidate to take Hauser’s minutes after Hauser leaves following this season.
“He will bring a ton of versatility,” UVa associate head coach Jason Williford said. “He can shoot the 3, put it on the floor. I think he’s more of a combo guard, forward now with his size.”
Virginia brought in three freshmen as well.
Reece Beekman was a triple-double machine in high school, and he’ll compete immediately for the backup point guard spot. Expect him to see the court in 2020-21.
Carson McCorkle joins the team as a perimeter shooter with the ability to attack the basket. McCorkle might redshirt in 2020-21 given the team’s depth at the shooting guard position.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a talented freshman wing, might stand the best chance of becoming a freshman starter. Given his height at 6-foot-7, Abdur-Rahim could fit in a lineup with Clark, Woldetensae, Hauser and Huff. The freshman can score in a variety of ways, making him an excellent candidate to earn minutes if he picks up the defense.
2020-21 outlook
It’s unclear how COVID-19 might impact the college basketball season. If the virus is still impacting sports heavily in November, the Cavaliers may lose out on some nonconference games, which would be disappointing. The Wahoos have a thrilling nonconference schedule this year, with games against teams such as Temple and Villanova scheduled for the first two months of the year.
A tournament with Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA also sits on the Wahoos' schedule, but it’s unclear if travel to California will be allowed in late November.
Whenever the Cavaliers take the court, the on-court product should be among the best nationally. Few teams feature a defensive system as effective and proven as Virginia’s. Adding in Clark, Hauser and Huff should ensure the Cavaliers score in bunches.
Teams with efficient offenses and defenses contend for national titles. Virginia looks like it’s due for a special 2020-21 season, assuming COVID-19 doesn’t derail the season yet again.
