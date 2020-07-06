Bowen Sargent’s Virginia men’s golf program reached No. 1 in the country in 2017 for the first time in program history. The Cavaliers were among the best teams in the country, finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships that spring.
Sargent’s program wants to return to its winning ways in 2020-21 after an inconsistent 2019-20 season. With a redesigned Birdwood Golf Course opening and plenty of key contributors expected to return for the 2020-21 season, the program sits in a position of strength.
A return to the top of the polls could be coming next season.
Last season’s results
The Cavaliers struggled in the fall. Results weren’t up to the program’s usual standard. In fairness, injuries and illness played a role in the team’s lack of success.
Pietro Bovari, a freshman from Italy, had a particularly challenging first season.
“He played in our first tournament but we found out as soon as he got home that he had mono,” Sargent said.
At the end of the fall, Bovari became sick again with an undiagnosed illness. He missed more time and his game suffered as he tried to return to health. In the spring, with a healthy Bovari, the Cavaliers were closer to full strength as a team.
Junior Jimmie Massie was in a slump in the fall before he found his game and started performing up to his personal standards. Given the small size of golf rosters — five players typically travel and compete in tournaments — having two players healthy and performing better is massive boost.
“It’s like getting 10 football players back,” Sargent said.
The Cavaliers finished second out of 15 squads in their final tournament of the season. Virginia ended the season ranked 79th nationally by Golfstat, but it was performing above that level when the season was canceled.
Notable departures
Seniors Nathan Chuwait and Christopher White will move on from the program, electing not to use the eligibility relief offered to spring sport athletes by the NCAA.
Neither player was a major contributor to the squad during the 2019-20 season. Interestingly, White joined the team in 2019 after previously competing for the UVa golf club team. Making the jump from club golf to the Division I level is impressive.
While neither golfer was the team’s top scorer, they did earn spots on the 2020 ACC Honor Roll.
Notable returners
The team’s top player, Andrew Orischak, will use eligibility relief to play one more season at UVa. He’ll do so at the new Birdwood Golf Course, although the new facility didn’t play a role in his decision to return.
“I wanted to play again,” Orischak said. “I wanted to go to pursue a master’s degree, and that’s just the cherry on top that we have the new practice facility.”
In addition to Orischak, both Bovari and Massie are expected to be important pieces on the squad. Senior WeiWei Gao and junior Sam Jung were both productive last season as well. Both players bring talent and experience to the roster.
Overall, Virginia returns most of its top talent.
Key additions
In addition to the new facility, the Cavaliers recently added Chris Fosdick, a Division II Freshman All-American transfer with four years of eligibility remaining. The Connecticut native played at Florida Southern a season ago.
Recently, Fosdick won the Connecticut State Amateur Championship.
The newcomer might not immediately break into the main group of contributors, but he’ll be around for the next four seasons. There’s ample time for Fosdick to contribute.
2020-21 outlook
Virginia enters the 2020-21 season with a new facility. The Cavaliers also return their best player as well as the majority of their other top contributors from this past season.
After a shaky fall season in 2019, the Wahoos should perform much more consistently in 2020-21.
“I think we were better than our record last year, and I think that everyone’s gonna get better during this time period that we have off,” Orischak said.
If the season goes on as planned and the Cavaliers stay healthy, they could be one of the 20 best teams in the nation.
