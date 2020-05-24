At the beginning of May, UVa women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers figured she’d experience new feelings this weekend.
After having the season cut short due to COVID-19, women’s lacrosse teams across the country missed out on championship weekend, which would’ve been Memorial Day weekend. With that date passing, Myers expected it to be easier to let go of the lost season.
“I do think that as we get to the Memorial Day weekend, when the season would have ended, I do think we’ll all kind of breathe and let go a little bit because we’re still very much connected and trying to stay competitive, just with academics at this point and with our own workouts as opposed to on a field,” Myers said in early May.
With Memorial Day weekend arriving, Myers and UVa women’s lacrosse can relax. Classes are over, and the offseason has arrived.
While players and coaches can take a mental break for the time being, the Cavaliers will enter the 2021 season hungry. They made the NCAA quarterfinals in 2019 after a few years of struggling to advance past the second round. In 2014, the Cavaliers made the NCAA semifinals.
It’s been over 15 years since Myers and UVa captured the 2004 national championship, and the program wants to return to the peak of the college lacrosse world.
Reaching the pinnacle in 2021 will be a major challenge, as star midfielder Sammy Mueller is headed to Northwestern as a graduate transfer. Without Mueller, the Cavaliers need players to step up and score goals.
Last season’s results
The shortened 2020 season showed UVa’s potential. The Cavaliers rattled off four consecutive wins to open the season, including three against ranked teams, before going 1-3 in what turned out to be the final four games of 2020.
UVa went 5-3 overall with a 0-2 record in ACC play.
Virginia led No. 1 North Carolina 7-6 at halftime before the Tar Heels went on a late run to knock off the Cavaliers. Despite an 18-12 loss, UVa showed for 45 minutes that it belonged with one of the top teams in the nation.
On the other hand, a few lapses kept the Cavaliers from beating teams like UNC and Duke. The potential was there for the Cavaliers to make a postseason run, and the success would’ve been dependent on the team’s development over the final half of the season.
Notable departures
The most notable departure for UVa is Sammy Mueller. The midfielder did everything for UVa, from winning draw controls to facilitating the offense to scoring goals.
Without Mueller, who teammates describe as a steady presence and reliable weapon, UVa needs players to step up as goal scorers.
“Sammy was not fazed by anything that was thrown at her, and you always felt like when she was there everything was going to be OK,” goalkeeper Charlie Campbell said.
Replacing an All-American talent with an unflappable demeanor isn’t easy, but that’s the task facing UVa next season.
The team will also lose a few seniors, but it’s unsure exactly which seniors will depart and which will stay. Myers says the additional year of eligibility granted to spring athletes makes the decisions tricky for a few athletes who may have jobs lined up following graduation.
Key returners
UVa’s junior class is stacked. With a large group of rising seniors, the Cavaliers feel confident about their immediate future.
Ashlyn McGovern and Taylor Regan both made noticeable impacts in the fall, and Olivia Schildmeyer performed well in her time on the field. All three players are attackers, which may help fill the goal-scoring void left by Mueller.
Myers hopes a 12-person rising senior class embraces the disappointing 1-3 finish to the 2020 season and uses it as motivation to put together a special 2021 campaign.
“I think where we left off stings,” Myers said. “It feels very unfinished. It felt like we never had a chance to really improve and redeem, but hopefully the girls in the third year class in particular are super hungry, and they’re like, ‘You know what, if this is where we left off last year, we’re going to do it better and more consistently the following year.’”
Rising junior Courtlynne Caskin enters 2021 season as a top option at midfield. She was second to only Mueller in goals in 2020, finishing with 16. Lillie Kloak, another rising junior, is another talented attacker who played well in 2020, finishing with 14 goals.
There’s tremendous talent returning.
At goalkeeper, Charlie Campbell handles the bulk of the work. The rising redshirt senior knows UVa’s program, and she’s eager to take on a larger leadership role in 2021.
Campbell, who calls herself a “mama bear,” says returning for another year is a tremendous opportunity and one she’s grateful to have. She knows not everyone receives five years at an institution, and she’s looking forward to being around her teammates for one more season.
“I don’t know if I could be any happier than knowing I have another chance to be there,” Campbell said.
Future outlook
Sammy Mueller is a star. She’s headed to Northwestern.
Losing a star athlete and leader leaves UVa searching for answers at midfield. Luckily, with about a dozen rising seniors, the Cavaliers find themselves with plenty of potential answers and budding leaders.
UVa wants to take the step forward from a consistent NCAA Tournament team to a Final Four contender. Losing Mueller makes that goal more challenging, but UVa returns enough experience and talent to turn the goal into reality in 2021.
