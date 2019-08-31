WILLIAMSBURG — Owen Wright ran for two touchdowns, William & Mary scored 24 points in the third quarter, and the Tribe defeated Lafayette 30-17 on Saturday in Mike London’s debut as head coach.
London spent the past two seasons as head coach at Howard. He previously coached at Richmond, when the Spiders won the 2008 FCS national championship, and was head coach at Virginia 2010-2015.
After Wright scored on a 4-yard run with a two-point conversion, William & Mary led 14-10 early in the third quarter. Lafayette fumbled on its next three possessions and the Tribe capitalized with another 16 points. Jake Johnston kicked a 21-yard field goal, Wright scored on an 11-yard run and quarterback Hollis Mathis added a 3-yard TD run.
Mathis completed 6 of 13 passes for 66 yards and rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries. Wright gained 63 yards and the Tribe totaled 255 yards rushing among 418 total yards.
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk State 21
NORFOLK — Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State in the first game at ODU’s reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Trailing for the first time — 20-17 with 5:51 remaining — Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
On the Spartans’ ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.
Hampton 65, Elizabeth City State 7HAMPTON — Deondre Francois scored three of his team’s six first-half touchdowns, leading Hampton to a win over Division II Elizabeth City State in their season opener.
The Pirates scored on their first three drives, starting with a 5-yard run by Francois and followed by a Francois scoring strike to Jadakis Bonds from seven yards and a 30-yard touchdown run by Shai McKenzie.
Marshall 56, VMI 17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a score as Marshall opened the season with a dominating victory over VMI.
Marshall amassed 620 yards of total offense, while limiting VMI to 257. The Herd had a balanced attack of 340 yards passing and 280 rushing with 35 first downs. Alex Thomson, who relieved Green, threw for 102 yards and a score. Corey Gammage caught five passes for 82 yards and a score as 11 Marshall receivers recorded catches.
VMI’s Reece Udinski threw for 192 yards and one touchdown.
