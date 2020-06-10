Steve Momorella has been a fixture on the coaching scene in Central Virginia for more than a decade, coaching a variety of different sports at the high school and travel team level.
The 50-year-old added a new position to his resume this week when Covenant School athletic director Jason Bennett named him the school’s new football coach.
“I am extremely grateful and fortunate for the opportunity that Jason and the Covenant family have given me," Momorella said. "Coaching young men and women for the past thirteen years has provided me a great foundation to help restart this program and I look forward to working with the administration and athletic department to build a successful and long-lasting culture around the football program.”
Momorella spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Western Albemarle under Coach Ed Redmond. He served as the defensive backs coach on the varsity team and was also coached the Warriors junior varsity program.
“The time I spent as defensive backs coach under Coach Redmond was inspirational,” he said. “I learned the X’s and O’s of football from a true legend. He was incredibly generous with his time, sharing his wisdom of the game and including me as part of Western Albemarle’s football family. The experience I gained under Coach Redmond has provided me with a solid foundation to advance my coaching career. I’ve been coaching for sports for 13 years now, but it wasn’t until I worked with Coach Redmond that I truly understood the opportunity and responsibility that I have to help shape young me, providing challenges and lessons that will help them for the rest of their lives.”
Covenant School is a program in a transition. After winning back-to-back VISFL 8-man state championships, under former Coach Seth Wilson, Bennett announced that the school will take a step back this year and only field a junior varsity program.
Bennett noted that half of the team graduated in 2020, which put a big dent in the number of returning players to the program. He said the middle school’s flag football team has been successful and should give the football program a foundation to develop younger players.
“This decision was not made lightly by any means,” Bennett said. “We have had a very successful run during the last couple years of 8-man football, including back-to-back state championships. The interest in football at the [flag football] level is increasing and has led us to the decision to offer a JV level team this year to continue their development and produce football athletes from the ground up.”
The Covenant athletic director said the football program is a vital part of the school’s culture.
“Football, in and of itself, is a sport that tends to draw families in,” he said. “It has a way of creating school spirit and unity within our school community that embraces our school’s mission. We have been blessed with a strong program in the past and we are excited to watch this team in the future as they continue a culture of success – both on and off the field.”
Momorella is very familiar with Covenant and its athletic programs. His youngest daughter plays field hockey at the school, and last season he served as an assistant varsity baseball coach for the Eagles and also helped out with middle school players.
“When the position opened up, Jason [Bennett] contacted me and I started going through the interview process, he said. “As I began meeting with the athletic department, the academic team, as well as several families, I began to realize that this position would be a perfect fit. Everyone at the school is committed to rebuilding the program and getting back to competing at the varsity level, with the eventual hope of playing 11-man football.”
With the bulk of his experience with 11-man football, Momorella admits that he’s been eagerly studying up on the 8-man game since the job search began.
“While it is quite different from 11-man, the basics of blocking and tackling are the same,” he said. “There will be a greater focus on speed since there is so much space on the field and while this will be different for me, I am excited to grow my knowledge of the 8-man game. While schematic adjustments will obviously need to be made, my coaching philosophy and style will be the same. Prepare and compete with 100 percent effort.”
Momorella said speed is king in 8-man football.
“In 8-man football, scoring is key,” he said. “So, we will work on building an explosive offense that is grounded in the run, but with the flexibility to spread the field and throw as well. From the defensive side of the ball, we will be teaching discipline and technique and will play a very high level of intensity. Fans can expect to see an energetic, exciting brand of football.”
As mentioned, this fall will be a transition year for the Eagles program as they plan to only field a junior varsity program. Momorella admits it is necessary for the growth of the program.
“I am putting together a plan that will start with an eight-man JV program, with the goal of competing in 11-man varsity in the very near future,” Momorella said. “Building from the ground up, with the young guys will help me start promoting the program and recruiting from within the school over the next year, with the expectation of fielding an 8-man varsity team in 2021.”
The journey starts this fall. Momorella has not met with the existing coaches on the staff but plans to soon to put his staff together. In addition, meetings are planned for next week with players and students interested in joining the football program so he can start mapping out a plan for the team.
This talent evaluation process should be a smooth one, after working with the baseball team in the spring. Momorella also credits Bennett for his support of the program and shared his vision of rebuilding the football program.
“My goal is to begin establishing a culture around the football program where young men feel that they can be a part of something special, new and exciting," Momorella said. "I want to help rebuild this program with the student athletes, giving them something that they feel connected with and take ownership in.”
As for the players, Momorella has simple expectations.
“I believe in preparing and competing,” he said. “That is what I will ask of my players. Show up ready to practice. Study and learn what coaches are teaching and then, when it comes time to play, compete with 100 percent effort.”
The new Covenant coach said he will do everything he can to help prepare his athletes to compete each week. Momorella and his staff plan to create a sustainable culture around the football program and use games to present challenges and teach life lessons to players every day.
“My expectations this year are to get the program back up and running,” he said. “While winning is certainly something that is important and will be a key to my time here, I believe that true success will be measured many years from now, when these young men grow up and become husbands and fathers. How did my time with these boys impact them and did they retain the ideals and values that were instilled during their time at Covenant. My goal is to build and sustain an inspirational, positive culture, providing life lessons and challenges through the game of football.”
