PETERSBURG — Playoff basketball always is more intense and nowhere was that more evident than Friday’s ViSAA Division II state semifinal game between Miller School and Steward.
Sherese Pittman scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and Mimi Traynham added 13 more as the Spartans outlasted the Mavericks 47-38 at Richard Bland College.
The Spartans used an aggressive man-to-man defense to neutralize Miller’s perimeter shooters and then took advantage of a 30-4 edge in attempts at the free-throw line to earn a spot in the state championship game.
The Mavericks were called for a season-high seven illegal screens in the contest, which didn’t go unnoticed by Miller School coach James Braxton.
“I felt like we couldn’t play,” Braxton said. “Our game is setting screens away from the ball and we got that foul called all game long. We played 32 games and we never had that many [fouls] in one game, it’s almost like [the referees] were looking for us to screen. Some of them we probably were, but some we didn’t even make contact and they still blew the whistle. I’m very disappointed in that manner, but I’m going to fight for my kids and we’re going to go down fighting.”
Offense was tough to come by on both sides in the first half. Saara Quershi scored five points to give the Spartans a 7-4 lead with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Olivia Wagner countered for Miller with a step-back 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Miller (23-9) opened the second quarter shooting the ball well. Presleigh Braxton scored four points, including a baseline floater with 2:36 left to give the Mavericks a 13-10 lead. Steward closed the half on a 6-0 run, including four from Traynham, to take a 16-13 lead at intermission.
The Mavericks mounted a comeback in the third thanks to the outside shooting. Wagner hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Braxton added another from behind the arc to tie the game at 30-30 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter belonged to Steward.
The Spartans opened the quarter with an 9-1 run, capped by a Pittman layup to give the Steward (22-8) a 39-31 lead with 2:58 left.
Miller tried to answer, as Russell buried a trey from the left wing to cut the lead to 43-36 with 1:03 left. That would be as close as the Mavericks would get. Steward went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe in the final minute to seal the win and spot in Saturday's state title game.
“We played that way all season,” Braxton said. “We’ve gotten down in a few games, but we just never stay down. We find a way to battle back, even with Talia {Prosper] going down early with the knee, someone else stepped up. We did a great job defensively. [Sherese Pittman] is a Division I basketball player and I think we did a pretty good job on her. Of course, she’s going to get hers, but they only scored 40 points, we just struggled a bit offensively.”
Russell paced Miller with 13 points. Wagner finished with 11 points and Presleigh Braxton added nine in the loss.
Despite the loss, the future still looks bright for the Mavericks.
Miller only losses three seniors, including Chloe Sable, Morgan Parsons and Talia Prosper, so the foundation is there for another postseason run next season.
“The good thing about it is we’ve got most of them coming back,” Braxton said. “The seniors, most of them have been with us for a while. I’ll miss them because they are our leaders. They know how we run things and the program. Hopefully the next crew will step up and hopefully we’ll make it back and get another shot next year.”
