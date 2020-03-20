Nearly 4,000 youth and adults signed up to participate with SOCA (Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area) this calendar season.
Travel programs started training back in February, while the Hot Shots program was slated to open its season this coming weekend. All those games have since been suspended as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
“SOCA takes seriously its responsibility to care for the well-being of our players, coaches, referees, volunteers and families,” SOCA executive director Matt Wilson said in a written statement sent out to club members last week. “We further understand our impact on and responsibility to the wider community. SOCA is broadly woven into local and surrounding communities and therefore we must earnestly consider the impact of the decision to suspend activities.”
The club offers a variety of programs in Central Virginia, ranging from ages six and under as part of the Hot Shots program to adult leagues that play a couple of games a week.
“Across all youth programs this spring, we have nearly 3,000 youth participants, playing for SOCA,” said Jimmy Tharpe, SOCA’s director of coaching. “Our programing starts at Under 6 with our Hot Shots program. Our recreation program spans between under-8 through high school. Our challenge program spans between U10-U15. Our travel programs start at U11 and goes through U15 in the spring, with high school-aged teams playing predominantly in the fall and winter.”
Tharpe noted that SOCA has more than 1,700 players participating in the club’s recreation programs, which just started practicing a week ago. The challenger program, which includes 650 players, had been holding practices for a few weeks, but had only played one game.
The adult leagues, which feature more than 800 players, kicked off just recently and still have a big chunk of their seasons remaining.
“We hope it isn’t a long-term delay, but we recognize it is a possibility,” Tharpe said. “All we can do at this point is to listen to the health experts and follow their guidelines. We also look to see how the schools operate and whether to decide to push classes deeper into the summer.”
While the outdoor nature of SOCA’s activities reduces the risk of contracting the virus, Wilson and the club’s Board of Directors understand it does not entirely eliminate the risk of transmission.
“We intend to resume soccer programing as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Wilson in a written statement. “We’ll use all available resources to reschedule activities by using alternative days, dates and times as necessary and possible. SOCA will maintain communication and provide updates to our various constituents as the situation changes and information becomes available.”
Tharpe admits the initial comments from players and parents have been positive.
“Most of the feedback we have received so far has been one of thanks to put the safety and health of the kids first,” he said. “I feel we are on par with the rest of the country in the sense of having a lot of uncertainty and not knowing when things will return to normal. We are working on creative ways to still connect with the players while everything is shut down.”
With so many unknowns about the coronavirus, Tharpe is not sure when SOCA will return to the pitch, but the repercussions on the club could be massive.
“A complete cancellation of the spring and or summer seasons would place a huge burden on the club,” Tharpe said. “From a player development standpoint, players would lose several months of structured development.”
The effect on the club as a business could also be costly.
“It is too early to determine the complete financial ramifications of a cancelled season,” Tharpe said, “but we are similar to any other business in the community and we will definitely be struggling.”
SOCA’s Board of Directors plans to examine its programs in the coming months to determine their ability to proceed. The board stated they are not in a position to provide any refunds until the full impact of the emergency is known. Each program will be examined and plans for each will be communicated through the program directors and coordinators. Once a decision is made, potential refunds would be done on a league-wide basis, rather than individually or case-by case.
“We certainly understand that families will be concerned about fees paid to SOCA. Our intention at this point is to provide programing, in full or in part, as best we are able, under the global crisis conditions,” Wilson explained in the statement. “Many of SOCA’s costs associated with running the season are sunk at this point. The complete effect and impact of the pandemic are simply not known at this time and there is a reasonable likelihood of further suspension of activities.”
Tharpe said SOCA isn’t likely to operate while schools are closed, which could cause problems logistically with access to facilities over the next couple of months.
“If we have to push into the summer months, it will conflict with other sports who utilize school and park fields during that part of the year,” he said.
With so much uncertainty, Tharpe is preaching patience.
“We always talk to our players about how we deal with adversity,” he said. “In tough times, it is important we come together and work as a team and not individuals. The Charlottesville community is our team and we must all do our part. Together we will get through this.”
