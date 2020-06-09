Meridith Frazee has represented the Tandem Friends cross country and track teams for the past five years.
The distance runner will be donning a new uniform as a member of the cross country team at Sewanee: University of the South in Tennessee.
“The location was very beautiful and I was drawn to its small size and close-knit community," Frazee said. “It’s size and location were important factors, besides the fact that I could run there.”
Frazee was an all-Delaney Conference performer for the Badgers' cross country team last fall for the fifth straight year. Her best 5K time is 21 minutes, 38 seconds, but injuries and other issues prevented her from reaching that milestone in her final high school season.
The Tandem Friends team captain admitted that she wasn’t very active in terms of the recruiting process. She did have an offer from North Carolina Wesleyan, but didn’t really think it was the right fit for her, athletically and academically. Frazee found herself at a bit of a crossroads in terms of sports.
“Running has always been a really big part of my life, but towards the end of my high school career, I hit a bit of a slump in my times and confidence, compared to where I had been earlier on,” Frazee explained. “I knew I wanted to keep running on some level, but competing on a varsity college team didn’t seem to make much sense anymore. Despite this, I continued to work hard because I had to show up for my team, they’d always done the same for me."
Academically, Frazee was a leader in the classroom. An award-winning poet and Emily Couric Scholar, she visited Sewanee to see what they had to offer. During her visit, Frazee met with the cross country coaches to see if there was any interest.
“I actually wasn’t recruited,” she said. “I visited the campus and met with the coaches to see if I could compete in the fall. They were gracious and encouraging and it seemed like the team had the same combination of grit and community that my high school cross country experience so special.”
Frazee is excited about the opportunity to continue to compete.
“Honestly, my biggest goal is probably just to get stronger and avoid injuries,” she said. “I’d like to get faster too. Generally, I’m really excited to see how much I can grow as an athlete, as well as a person, and I’m trying to stay open as to what that will look like.”
Academically, she plans to major in forestry and minor in English with hopes of getting involved in the school’s creative writing program. Frazee hopes to work in a conservation or outdoors related field, including a potential career with the state or national park systems.
Preparing to run at Sewanee has been especially beneficial for Frazee during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said training for cross country in the fall has helped lend structure to her during quarantine, which gives her a goal to work toward and helps her keep things in perspective.
Still, she can’t help but wonder what might have been for her final spring outdoor season.
“I’m sad that I don’t get a last track season with my team, but I feel very lucky to have concentrated on a sport that is so versatile and flexible,” Frazee said. “I can still run and do strength workouts virtually with teammates, even under these unusual and difficult times and I’m really grateful for that.”
With her college decision made, Frazee is excited about what the future has in store.
“Being able to say now that I will be a college athlete is a testament to the fact that even when I was discouraged, whether because of an injury or otherwise,” she said. “There was always a basic job and satisfaction to be found somewhere in the sport that I love. Sometimes I was reminded of this in a race or a long run with friends. I really owe a lot to my coaches and teammates work ethic and passion are contagious. Ultimately, I’m so glad that I recognized how important running is to me and made the decision to compete at the next level.”
