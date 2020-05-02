Collegiate sports came to an abrupt end this season.
The spread of the novel coronavirus caused the NCAA and conferences to take drastic action by canceling spring sporting activities.
Without March Madness, the men’s or women’s College World Series and any lacrosse postseason play, numerous opportunities to create memorable moments were flushed away. Despite a short spring season, Virginia’s athletic programs still made impacts during the 2019-20 academic year.
From football finally winning the Commonwealth Cup to field hockey punching a ticket to the Final Four, there was no shortage of memorable sports moments in Charlottesville during the past collegiate sports season.
Here’s a look at the 10 most memorable moments from the season.
10. Women’s basketball erases a 22-point deficit to beat Miami
Tina Thompson’s team found itself down 22 points in the first half of a Feb. 13 home game against Miami. The Hurricanes were connecting from beyond the arc, and UVa’s offense looked out of sorts. The Cavaliers were on the verge of getting blown out.
In the second half, Virginia’s defensive intensity picked up tremendously. The Cavaliers trailed 42-24 at halftime, but they outscored the Hurricanes 45-22 in the final 20 minutes to win the game 69-64. Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 to lead UVa.
“I’m really, really proud of our kids and their fight tonight, especially in the second half coming back and keeping their composure,” Thompson said after the game. “I am even more excited that I was able to use my postgame speech Part B and not part A because part A was not PG-13.”
9. Men’s lacrosse opens the season as the No. 1 team
Fresh off a national championship, the Cavaliers opened the season at No. 1 and boasted a loaded roster featuring the likes of Dox Aitken and Matt Moore. While the season didn’t go quite as the Cavaliers hoped — they went 4-2 before the season was canceled — they still looked the part of a national championship contender.
Opening the season at No. 1 reflected UVa’s talent level and its accomplishments from the prior season.
8. Both men’s and women’s soccer appear simultaneously at No. 1 in the polls
UVa women’s soccer saw its season cut short with an upset loss in the NCAA Tournament. Men’s soccer lost a heartbreaker in the national championship game. Prior to those defeats, both programs ascended to No. 1 nationally during the regular season.
Led by senior Meghan McCool and freshman Diana Ordonez, UVa women’s soccer became one of the best programs in the nation. The men’s program leaned on stellar team defense and Daryl Dike on the attack as well as Joe Bell’s play as a midfielder to rank No. 1 for a portion of the season.
7. UVa men’s basketball ends the year on an eight-game winning streak
The Cavaliers were winning games by the narrowest of margins at the end of the season, but they were winning. They earned the No. 2 seed heading into the ACC Tournament before the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
After a 4-4 start to ACC play, Virginia went 11-1 to finish 15-5 in the league. The Wahoos found ways to win close games, and they were trending upward heading into the NCAA Tournament. Familiar faces like Kihei Clark and Jay Huff were playing the best basketball of their collegiate careers down the stretch.
6. Women’s swimming and diving wins 16th ACC title
The Virginia women’s swimming and diving program tends to dominate ACC action, but this year’s group was exceptionally good. The Cavaliers won the ACC title before their season ended abruptly before the NCAA Championships.
“I told them that I believed this was the best team in the history of the University of Virginia,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said after the meet. “The goal here at ACCs was to score more points than this team has ever scored. Day-to-day, event-to-event, we set out to do that, and they accomplished that.”
5. Softball opens Palmer Park
The UVa softball program has struggled in recent seasons, and the Cavaliers’ stadium was outside the main UVa sports bubble.
That changed with the opening of Palmer Park. The brand-new facility brings the program to the same level or above its ACC peers in terms of facilities.
Logistically, the facility allows players to practice and lift and receive treatment without having to drive to different spots in the Charlottesville area. Palmer Park acts as a central location for a program hoping to take a leap forward in future seasons.
The Cavaliers went 2-4 in the facility, including wins in its last two games, before the season’s end.
4. Field hockey makes the Final Four
A goal from Annie McDonough in overtime gave the UVa field hockey team a spot in the Final Four. The Cavaliers hosted Maryland on a chilly November afternoon, and survived the game with a 1-0 victory on McDonough’s goal.
“It’s like the best day of my life,” McDonough said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything else. It was amazing.”
It was a special season for the Wahoos, who made the Final Four for the first time since 2010.
3. Men’s soccer makes the national title game
The UVa men’s soccer team’s path to the national championship game was exhilarating. The Cavaliers cruised by Campbell and St. John’s in the first two rounds before having to gut out a 3-2 overtime victory over SMU in the Elite Eight.
Both teams performed like Final Four caliber teams. Ultimately, UVa prevailed and made the College Cup.
Virginia defeated Wake Forest 2-1 to clinch a spot in the championship, before falling to Georgetown 7-6 in penalty kicks after a thrilling bout between the teams. The teams played to a 3-3 draw in regulation and overtime before the penalty kick shootout.
2. The events of Sept. 13 and 14
Friday night featured UVa’s “A Night with the National Champions” event. The event at John Paul Jones Arena gave fans a chance to hear players and Tony Bennett discuss the national championship victory. It also served as the official banner raising ceremony.
The next day, the Virginia football team beat Florida State 31-24 in a game that ended with UVa fans rushing the field. The Cavaliers came back with a strong fourth quarter to win and cap off an exceptional weekend.
1. Football beats Virginia Tech
It likely would have taken a national championship by a spring or winter sports program to unseat this memory from the No. 1 spot. After 15 long years of losing to the Hokies, UVa finally broke through in a thrilling Black Friday game.
Bryce Perkins put the offensive load on his shoulders, finishing with 475 total yards and three touchdowns. He shined and battered defense missing a handful of starters rallied late in the game to help Virginia win the Commonwealth Clash by a final score of 39-30.
“I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “There’s not a play he can’t make. I think Bryce Perkins changes the face of UVa football. This era certainly doesn’t happen without Bryce at quarterback.”
The win finally came for UVa fans, and it propelled the Cavaliers into the ACC Championship Game and eventually the Orange Bowl.
