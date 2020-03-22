Mamadi Diakite walked off the John Paul Jones Arena floor on March 7 with his arm over the shoulder of Braxton Key. The duo didn’t expect their collegiate careers to end following the win over Louisville, but they knew their home careers were finished.
Unfortunately for the two seniors, the college basketball season was canceled a few days later due to the spread of the coronavirus. Their final game came against Louisville.
Diakite scored 17 points and added eight rebounds in the final game of his Virginia career. He also blocked a pair of shots. It was a solid showing in his final performance.
The game capped off an impressive career for Diakite. When he arrived at Virginia, his game was raw. He had athleticism and talent, but there was room to improve in all facets of his game, especially offensively.
In his final season, Diakite averaged 13.7 points per game and added 6.8 rebounds per contest. He knocked down 20 of his 55 attempts from 3-point range. Diakite went from a raw prospect to a legitimate NBA prospect.
Over his five years in Charlottesville, Diakite made plenty of memorable plays and posted dozens of memorable performances. Here are the 10 that stand out above the rest.
10. Four-block performance in a 2016 win over Yale
One of Diakite’s best performances from his first season on the court came in the second game of the 2016-17 season against Yale. Diakite finished the game with five points on 2-of-4 shooting in 18 minutes, but it was his defense that stole the show.
The then-redshirt freshman blocked four shots, including a couple monstrous blocks. One of them caused the announcer calling the game to shout “Not you, fat Jesus!” as he quoted “The Hangover.” It’s an interesting highlight to say the least.
Swatting four shots against Yale showed UVa fans a glimpse of Diakite’s talent, especially on the defensive end.
9. Dunks dazzle in win over Clemson in the 2018 ACC Tournament
Diakite dropped 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in a win over Clemson in the 2018 ACC Tournament. He also added four rebounds in an impressive showing.
His final stat line doesn’t quite do the performance justice. Diakite had back-to-back dunks in this game that make the performance so memorable. He threw down a dunk off a move on the baseline before helping generate a steal and slamming down a one-handed flush in transition.
8. 20 points in 50-49 win OT win over Notre Dame in 2020
This season, Diakite’s consistency made his individual performances slightly less memorable. Those watching expected him to record 15 points per game and help his team win, so the stellar moments came as less of a surprise.
This game stood out as Diakite scored 40% of Virginia’s points, including a clutch basket at the end of regulation to help UVa take the game to overtime. This tight win over Notre Dame was one of Diakite’s best performances of the 2019-20 season.
7. Jumper ices win over Cal in 2016
Virginia beat Cal 56-52 on Dec. 21, 2016. With a 52-49 lead in the final 30 seconds, Diakite made a jump shot to put the Cavaliers up 54-49. The shot turned out to be the game-winning basket.
The jumper came from just inside the 3-point line as the shot clock was winding down. The victory helped Virginia snap Cal’s 27-game home winning streak.
6. Diakite blocks Zion
In the opening minutes of last season’s loss at Duke, Zion Williamson tried to drive into the lane and post Diakite up. The future No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft was swatted away by Diakite. It wasn’t the most iconic moment of Diakite’s career, but it came against the best player in college basketball that season.
5. 14 point-performance vs. Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament
Diakite was fantastic in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, finishing with a team-high 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also tied for the team lead with nine rebounds and led the squad with three blocks.
On a team with three players who went on to be selected in the NBA Draft, Diakite shined brightest.
4. Stare down technical against Oregon in the Sweet 16
Normally joyful on the court, Diaktie fought over a rebound with Oregon’s Ehab Amin. After wrestling over the ball for a few seconds, Diakite put his head directly against Amin’s as he stared him down. Then, Amin delivered an Oscar-worthy performance as he fell to floor as if both his legs had broken.
Ultimately, both players received technical fouls. While it wasn’t Diakite’s smartest play, UVa fans loved the fire in the Sweet 16 win.
3. Block against Texas Tech in overtime to keep 75-73 lead
Jarret Culver drove into the lane in the national championship game with just under two minutes remaining. He looked like he had a decent shot at a layup, but Diakite flew over and blocked the shot out of bounds.
Texas Tech failed to score on the possession, and UVa held its 75-73 lead.
2. 17-point performance vs. Gardner-Webb
After falling to a 16 seed the year prior, Virginia trailed by double digits in the first half to Gardner-Webb before finding another gear and pulling away for a 71-56 victory.
Diakite played a critical role in the victory, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers needed players to step up with their backs against the wall, and Diakite performed well in his 27 minutes.
1. Buzzer-beater against Purdue in the Elite Eight
Did you expect anything else to grab the top spot?
Diakite’s buzzer beater against Purdue in last year’s Elite Eight is of the most iconic plays in Virginia basketball history.
Ty Jerome missed a free throw with UVa trailing the Boilermakers by two points. Diakite swatted the ball past half court where Kihei Clark tracked it down. Clark fired a pass to Diakite, who put up what seemed like a combination of a jumper and a floater.
The shot fell. Virginia forced overtime. The Cavaliers won the game and ultimately the national title.
