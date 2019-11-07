Woodberry Forest at Episcopal
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Woodberry Forest (2-6) defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 48-22. Episcopal (4-4) defeated St. Albans, 27-12.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: After a month of close losses, the Tigers have finally put things together and it showed during last week’s resounding win against Fork Union. Running back Donovan Baker has seized the starting running back role and rushed for 535 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four weeks since being inserted as the starter. Quarterback Ben Locklear rebounded from a slow start and now has 1,777 yards and 10 touchdowns. Luke Blundin leads the team with 30 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns. Staley Wideman has 48 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns.
When Episcopal has the ball: The Maroon have had an up-and-down season but are trending upward following last week’s win over St. Albans. Episcopal is led by running back Bear Matheson, who has rushed for more than 600 yards and five touchdowns this season. Quarterback Ethan Morehead, who stands 6-foot-6, has great size and vision down field and has a cannon for an arm. His top target in the passing game is Jamal Mensah. Running back Ethan Yip, offensive lineman Logan Tyler and defensive back Bryce Steele are also playmakers at their respective positions.
The skinny: Saturday’s meeting will mark the 119th edition of “The Game”, the South’s oldest continuous high school football rivalry. There will be plenty of emotion on both sides as the magnitude this game has on both programs is sky high. Woodberry Forest is playing its best football of the season and is looking to keep the ball rolling in Alexandria. The Tigers lead the all-time series with a 59-51-1 record, but the Maroon have won the last two matchups, including last year’s 25-21 win at Woodberry Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.