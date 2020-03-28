The Heir Apparent: QB Brennan Armstrong poised to lead Virginia football team

Brennan Armstrong works out in a garage that belongs to his brother’s high school friend. There’s a squat rack and workout equipment, so Armstrong lifts using the makeshift home gym. Sometimes he leaves the house for bike rides and runs.
Armstrong tosses passes to his former high school receivers and his nutrition plan follows whatever creative meals his parents offer each day.
It’s a big offseason for the redshirt sophomore poised to take hold of Virginia’s starting quarterback position. Instead of spending it working out with his teammates in official spring football activity, Armstrong is home in Shelby, Ohio.
The spread of the coronavirus canceled all official athletic activity for UVa, and the left-handed quarterback is forced to prepare in unusual circumstances. He’s left to develop into a leader on the team through texts, phone calls and Zoom meetings.
“With the receivers coming in, guys leaving, guys stepping up and me stepping up into the QB position, it would have been huge,” Armstrong said of spring practices. “It’s different from just like going out and throwing with the guys and actually getting live reps with defense out there.”
No spring football forces UVa to become creative. It also forces Armstrong to become resourceful.
He’s using his brother’s friend’s garage as a facility to work out. He’s using former teammates — some of whom play Division II football — to throw to receivers. He’s using Zoom and other technology to talk to his coaches and to study film.
“We’ll probably have to reconsider what fall camp might look like at that position specifically to try to expedite the timing, knowing that there’s limitations on what we can do from here and now compliance wise,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “So, no question that will hurt us. No question it will set us back. No question it will make it harder to execute the way we need to and it puts more pressure and a tighter time frame on all of us.”
Mendenhall mentioned the need for Armstrong to use ingenuity to stay in shape and develop during this unusual time. The head coach believes Armstrong’s growth is vital to the team’s success, and the team is counting on his development heading into this upcoming season.
As Armstrong tries to develop his game, he has tools to work with. The left-handed quarterback is a dual-threat player. He brings running ability to the table, even if it isn’t quite as dynamic as the rushing ability of last season’s quarterback, Bryce Perkins.
“Brennan Armstrong is as crafty as they come,” Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden said. “He knows who he is. He’s obviously not as explosive as [Perkins], but he knows that, he’s OK with that. He’s still a gifted runner, gifted thrower.”
In limited action in each of the past two seasons, Armstrong completed 17 of his 25 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 93 rushing yards on 16 carries, with a career-long rush of 34 yards.
Armstrong doesn’t possess the same physical tools as Perkins, but he’s no slouch. The redshirt sophomore checks in at 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds. He’s not overly imposing, but he’s built to sustain a full college football schedule.
What separates Armstrong from other quarterbacks is his awareness. Perkins raves about Armstrong’s pocket awareness and understanding of where the defense sits at all times.
“He has the best feel that I’ve seen in a while,” Perkins said. “He just feels areas and feels spaces so well. He’ll throw a ball and you’ll go, ‘How did he complete that?’ He has a live arm, and he’s a natural gunslinger and his feel for the game is through the roof.”
Bryce Hall, a cornerback expected to be drafted in the first few rounds of this year’s NFL Draft, saw what Perkins explained but from the other side of the field during practice.
“Brennan gave us a lot of headaches,” Hall said. “His feel for the game was very annoying from a defensive perspective. When plays break down, he’s able to make plays with his feet.”
Teammates of Armstrong say he isn’t as fast or explosive as Perkins, but Armstrong calls himself “shifty.” His peers agree.
Armstrong compares his game to that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. While Wilson doesn’t fly past defenders like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seattle’s quarterback frequently frustrates defenses by scrambling in the pocket and extending plays before hitting receivers downfield. On some occasions, Wilson avoids contact and scrambles for a few yards before heading out of bounds.
“I like how he plays,” Armstrong said. “He’s able to run when he needs to pick up first downs, but his main goal is to distribute the ball.”
He added that he likes Wilson’s personality off the field. The quarterback frequently volunteers in his community and is a leader in the Seahawks' locker room.
“He’s shown great leadership qualities thus far,” Snowden said. “The meetings we have, he’s always the first one up there. He’s not an overly vocal guy, but he talks when he needs to. Guys respect him.”
As Armstrong steps into a leadership role, he’ll lead the team slightly differently than Perkins did. Perkins often led by example and remained fairly calm throughout most games with his competitive fire burning beneath the surface. Mendenhall described Armstrong as “not volatile, but certainly emotional.”
UVa’s head coach expects a different energy from the Cavaliers this season as they transition to their new quarterback.
“He’s just a player that seems to win and make players around him better, but there’s also an edge to his personality where, I think the team will take on a little bit more of a physical presence, maybe a combative presence and maybe a little more edgier or competitive presence as many teams do in relation to their quarterback,” Mendenhall said.
Armstrong is positioned to become Virginia’s starting quarterback for the 2020-21 season. He’s preparing for an important season and his first as a Division I starting quarterback. He’s finding ways to train and stay in shape while also remaining safe as the coronavirus spreads.
While sitting in his bedroom in Ohio, Armstrong eyed the future and the team’s goals for the season.
“Our expectation is to win the Coastal now,” Armstrong said. “We haven’t beaten [Virginia] Tech at their place in over 20-some years. That’s another thing we’ve got to do this year.”
The goals remain the same for UVa’s starting quarterback. It’s the preparation and name on the back of the jersey that change. Virginia fans hope the results are similar to what Perkins achieved in his two years in Charlottesville.
