After Virginia’s national title run a season ago, UVa fans may have hoped they were done with heart-racing finishes and stressful end-of-game situations.
Instead, the 2019-20 Cavaliers set a program record Wednesday with its eighth win of the season by three points or fewer.
In the other 114 seasons of UVa men’s basketball, no team recorded so many wins by so few points.
Virginia beat Miami 46-44 on Wednesday for its seventh consecutive victory. It was the Cavaliers’ sixth win by three points or fewer during that span. UVa has outscored opponents by a combined 26 points in its past seven games. According to Ken Pomeroy, that ties the modern-era low for combined scoring margin across a seven-game winning streak.
After the game, Virginia coach Tony Bennett, who may add a few gray hairs when the season wraps up, was asked if the pattern of stressful finishes was wearing on him and his team.
Bennett laughed.
“Well, we’re in a race,” Bennett said. “That’s 14 conference wins. We have a chance to win an ACC regular-season championship if we are successful on Saturday.”
UVa (22-7, 14-5 ACC) needs help to win the ACC crown, but Bennett is correct. The Cavaliers went from 4-4 in the league to 14-5 and contending for the league title. The scoring margin during that 10-1 stretch sits at just plus-33, but the wins keep coming.
“This team has found ways,” Bennett said. “It hasn’t always been the most athletically pleasing, but they found ways. If you’d have said this 10 games ago, you wouldn’t have thought it, but they’ve kind of ground out some tough victories on the road, at home. You just find a way, and that’s what they’ve done.”
With the Cavaliers being so successful in close games, it’s easy to wonder if the Cavaliers are simply lucky.
KenPom’s luck rating lends some credence to that idea, placing the Cavaliers as the eighth luckiest team out of the 353 Division I schools in the country. According to KenPom’s website, the luck rating compares a team’s actual record to their expected record.
For the most part, teams with close wins are considered luckier. UVa is 8-2 in overtime games or games decided by three points or fewer this season.
On the other hand, Virginia might be making its own luck. The Cavaliers excel in low-scoring close games, and they’ve played those throughout this season and for much of the Tony Bennett era.
“That’s the hard-fought type of game that they play all the time,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after UVa beat the Blue Devils 52-50. “That experience of playing in that level of game helps them. I think that is why they have so many of these games recently, one-possession games because they are accustomed to how important every possession is.”
Virginia also has players who played important roles on last year’s national championship team. Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite connected on a pass and buzzer-beater to send the Cavaliers’ Elite Eight matchup with Purdue to overtime. Braxton Key made critical defensive plays and had the game-sealing dunk in the national championship game against Texas Tech.
Players on the roster know what it takes to win meaningful games, and the Cavaliers have been stunningly good in clutch moments.
Whether it was Diakite last season or Kyle Guy or De’Andre Hunter, the Cavaliers seemed to make shots in the biggest moments. Diakite made a few clutch late-game baskets this season, and Tomas Woldetensae and Kihei Clark chipped in with near buzzer-beating shots.
When asked about his confidence level on important late free throws in a five-point win over Florida State on Jan. 28, Diakite responded by saying, “Elite Eight last year. Final Four with the team. We’ve been there. That’s the reason why we’re all clutch today.”
Every time the Cavaliers need a clutch shot, they seem to make it. Their opponents, on the other hand, have missed a handful of last-second shots, and teams like Wake Forest and Pitt held onto the ball too long and failed to even put last-second shots on the rim in their close losses to the Wahoos.
Dating back to last season, UVa is 12-2 in overtime games or games decided by three points or fewer. UVa has 10 wins of three points or fewer since the start of last season, which leads all teams from Power 5 conferences.
Whether it’s comfort in the clutch, luck or a little bit of both, Virginia keeps winning nail-biters.
