When the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the court for the 2020-21 season, the Cavaliers will be the reigning national champions.
After UVa won the crown in 2018-19, COVID-19 halted the 2019-20 season before the NCAA Tournament. With a loaded returning group, the Cavaliers stand a legitimate chance of defending their title.
Here are three pressing questions as the Cavaliers prepare to enter their title defense in the coming months.
How will the Cavaliers adapt to COVID-19?
On paper, Virginia looks like a national title contender. The Cavaliers’ roster includes an experienced point guard, an elite wing scorer and a versatile 7-footer. That’s a coach’s dream. Tony Bennett, UVa’s coach, is a fan’s dream. He leads the program with poise and a commitment to defensive excellence.
Given the talent on the roster and Bennett’s pedigree, UVa should enter the 2020-21 season as an elite team with title aspirations.
While the roster is special on paper, COVID-19 makes the upcoming season uncertain. Whether it’s games being rescheduled or canceled or practice schedules being altered, it’s hard to imagine a situation where COVID-19 doesn’t impact college basketball.
Positive COVID-19 tests could easily take players and coaches out of practices or games for weeks at a time.
Something as simple as limited crowds could take away the home-court advantage the Cavaliers have felt for the past decade. On the flip side, road contests could become more winnable.
If players test positive for the virus, teams will have their depth tested. If a guard or two misses a couple games, how will the backups step up in their absence?
The No. 1 question facing any college athletic team in the next six months or so is how will they handle COVID-19? There are a lot of unanswered questions right now, but if UVa’s schedule begins in November as planned, it’s likely that COVID-19 will be a major storyline.
How well will the team defend?
Wait, I’m questioning how a Tony Bennett team will defend? That’s blasphemous.
While it might seem crazy, offense likely won’t be the question mark for the Cavaliers next season. Between Clark, Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae, the Cavaliers look the part of one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country.
Defensively, Hauser flashed inconsistency at Marquette. He improved his junior season, and a year in Bennett’s system as a redshirt player last year will help, but Hauser replaces an elite defender in Braxton Key. Mamadi Diakite also moves on, giving the Cavaliers one fewer elite defender.
“Obviously losing Mamadi and Braxton, probably two of our better athletes on the team, we lose tremendous rebounding and some defensive versatility with both of those guys,” associate head coach Jason Williford said in late April.
Woldetensae also struggled defensively at times, earning playing time mostly due to his shooting prowess. Clark and Huff can defend at an elite level, but a few other players expected to play significant minutes have defensive question marks.
When it comes to the incoming freshmen, will they receive enough practice time to adequately learn the defensive system? If COVID-19 impacts practice schedules, it could impact how quickly the youngsters learn the Pack Line defense.
“There’s going to be a learning curve for the first-year guys, for sure,” Williford said.
Unlike last season, any questions facing Virginia come on the defensive end of the floor.
Can the guard play improve?
UVa’s guard play wasn’t bad a season ago. Woldetensae found his shooting stroke as the season went on, and Kihei Clark developed into one of the best point guards in the ACC.
“Even when he was struggling, there was never a chance that he would get frustrated to the point where he would break,” Hank Plona, Woldetensae’s former JUCO coach, said of the shooter in February. “He’s as tough of a 20- or 21-year-old man as there is.”
Clark and Woldetensae combined to make 84 3-pointers last season, with both players shooting over 35% from beyond the arc. Woldetensae was particularly efficient toward the middle of ACC action.
Outside of those two, however, questions remain. Casey Morsell was a lock-down defender, but his shooting percentage left plenty to be desired. Morsell shot just 17.6% from 3-point range despite a solid shooting motion.
Kody Stattmann, who battled illness and injury early in the season, only shot 26.9% from the 3-point line. He may be hard pressed to find consistent minutes given the team’s influx of freshmen guards.
Reece Beekman, a freshman point guard, could find himself as the primary backup to Clark. Carson McCorkle can shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, making him a candidate to earn minutes if Morsell and Stattmann don’t improve their shooting percentages. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is more of a wing player, but the freshman will be asked to shoot from deep.
“I think we’re going to live with Jay and Sam shooting a lot of jumpers, and then we got to hope that Kihei can shoot at his clip and we get Tomas and Casey and Kody and Jabri and Reece to give us additional 3-point shooting,” Williford said.
Virginia’s guards are talented, but the shooting and consistency needs to improve for the Cavaliers to make a run at a national title.
