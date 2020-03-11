The ACC Tournament began Tuesday with first-round games, but a strong close to the season gave Virginia a double bye in the conference tournament. The Cavaliers were able to sit back and enjoy the first two rounds of the tournament before taking the floor in hopes of winning three games in three days to be crowned the conference champions.
To win three games in three days, Virginia needs to go through three quality ACC squads while managing its rotation. It won’t be easy, but the Cavaliers have a pair of ACC Tournament titles in Tony Bennett’s tenure, with the most recent coming in 2018.
Here are three things to watch for from UVa as it attempts to win the fourth ACC Tournament in program history.
The matchups
Virginia opens its ACC Tournament against the winner of the Notre Dame-Boston College matchup on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers face one of those squads on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Should the Cavaliers advance, No. 3 Louisville is the top seed they could face in the ACC semifinals. The top teams on the either side of the bracket that could advance to the ACC Tournament championship game are No. 4 Duke and top-seeded Florida State.
On the season, UVa is 1-0 against Notre Dame and 1-1 against Boston College. It split the season series with both Florida State and Louisville as well. The Cavaliers went 1-0 against Duke with a 52-50 win in Charlottesville.
Interestingly, in its eight games against Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame, the Cavaliers are 5-3 with a combined scoring margin of plus-6. The Cavaliers could be in for more thrilling matchups in the next few days.
“So much is about the matchups, who’s hot, who’s playing well,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “So I think it’s the same way of preparing. Prepare as well as you can. Use the days — it’s kind of similar to the NCAA Tournament with the short turnarounds — but the mindset doesn’t change.”
Kihei Clark’s minutes
UVa’s sophomore point guard dealt with foul trouble in a recent 46-44 win over Miami. Clark played just 29 minutes due to his foul situation, which marked his fewest minutes in a game since he played 28 in a 65-34 win over JMU in the second game of the season.
Clark has played 30 minutes or more in all but two games this season, and he’s played at least 40 minutes six times this season. The Cavaliers may try to work in a few moments of rest for Clark if they advance deep into the ACC Tournament, but the coaching staff knows how valuable Clark is to the team’s success.
Virginia needs the third team All-ACC point guard on the floor.
“I believe he’s like the Energizer bunny,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t mean he doesn’t get fatigued but he just goes and goes, but when we can find a few minutes here and there and then being smart certainly in practice. We’ve tried to do that in the latter part of this conference season to find ways for him and some of the guys to be rested but also prepared well.”
Clark leads the ACC in minutes at 37.1 per game. Watching how UVa handles his minutes during this tournament could share some insights into the team’s strategy for using Clark in the NCAA Tournament as well. Braxton Key may spend time at point forward, but with Clark’s durability and stamina, don’t expect much of a change to the current strategy.
3-point shooting
Virginia sits tied with Vermont with the second-most wins nationally when shooting 35% or worse from behind the 3-point line. Seventeen of UVa’s 23 wins have come when the Cavaliers shoot 35% or worse from 3-point range. Only UNC Greensboro has more wins when shooting that low a percentage from deep.
The Cavaliers are 4-1 this season when shooting above 40% from the 3-point line. The only loss came in an 80-73 defeat to Louisville, where Tomas Woldetensae’s 3-point shooting kept the Cavaliers in the game.
Woldetensae is just 4-of-22 (18.1%) from 3-point range in his past five games.
“When he was shooting it well, I thought it was huge for us and why we started winning and playing better,” Bennett said. “But he’s a good passer, has a very good feel and I do think his defense is improving. He made a big 3 on Saturday and he’s close on some of those. And again as we’ve talked about many times with guys that shoot the ball, as long as they’re good shots, you want to take them.”
Bennett expects Woldetensae to regain his shooting form before the season concludes. If he does, it would provide a boost to the Cavaliers.
While making 3-point shots is critical, defending the 3-point line is just as important to Virginia’s success. In its seven losses, Virginia has allowed a team to shoot 35% or above from the 3-point line five times. In its 23 victories, UVa has only allowed seven teams to shoot 35% or above from the 3-point line.
With the rest of the games this season coming in single-elimination tournaments, a hot-shooting night from either the Cavaliers or their opponent could be the difference between advancing into the tournament and heading back to Charlottesville.
