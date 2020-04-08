“Jerome, far side, Hunter, hits a 3 to tie it!”
CBS’ Jim Nantz called De’Andre Hunter’s iconic 3-point shot to tie the national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech at 68. The game eventually went to overtime thanks to Hunter’s memorable shot, and the Cavaliers won the national title in the extra period.
Hunter’s shot won’t soon be forgotten by UVa fans.
While there were a handful of plays that will live on in the memories of Virginia fans, a few other plays from the national title were critical to the Cavaliers’ victory but aren’t nearly as iconic. Here’s a look at three under-the-radar plays that helped UVa cut down the nets a season ago.
1. Ty Jerome’s 3-pointer at the end of the first half
In the waning seconds of the first half with the game tied at 29, Ty Jerome nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Virginia a 32-29 lead entering the halftime break. UVa players were pumped after the shot went down, showing plenty of emotion as they left the court.
The play helped give UVa a jolt of momentum, which it then turned into an 8-2 run to start the second half. UVa led by nine points early on in the second half, thanks in part to the confidence and momentum gained by Jerome’s 3-pointer.
2. Mamadi Diakite’s free throws with roughly three minutes left
UVa led 59-51 after an offensive rebound and made layup by Hunter. Then, Texas Tech staged an impressive comeback effort. The Red Raiders stormed back to tie the game at 59 with about three minutes left in regulation.
With the momentum clearly on Texas Tech’s side, Virginia needed a play to turn the tide.
Enter Mamadi Diakite.
Kyle Guy missed a 3-point attempt, and Diakite battled hard for an offensive rebound. He was able to tap the ball to himself and gain control. As he wrestled for the ball in the paint, he drew a foul. Diakite then calmly stepped to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity.
Diakite made both free throws to put Virginia back in front 61-59. UVa was either tied or held the lead until the 30-second mark. Diakite’s free throws helped temporarily slow the spread of Texas Tech’s momentum.
3. Jerome’s free throws with 41.5 seconds left in OT to stretch lead to four
With UVa leading 75-73 in overtime, Jerome used a hesitation crossover move to burst to the rim. He drew a foul and put up an uncontested floater. Unfortunately for Jerome, the layup didn’t find its way into the hoop.
He did, however, earn free throws. Jerome stepped to the line and drained both shots. He helped put Virginia up four points with less than a minute left in overtime. Texas Tech quickly missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and the Cavaliers started to pull away.
The free throws weren’t iconic, but they were critical shots as UVa extended its lead and hung on to win its first national championship.
