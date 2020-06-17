Former Virginia assistant Tim Taylor added a familiar name in the Central Virginia basketball community to his coaching staff at Navy on Wednesday when he announced the hiring of Kevin Leatherwood.
The former Charlottesville High School standout will join Taylor's staff in Annapolis after a stint as the Director of Basketball Operations for the Georgia State women's basketball program. Leatherwood's relationship with Taylor, a fellow Central Virginia native, goes back to his playing days at CHS.
"I have known Kevin for many years. I watched him play in high school as well as work our camps at UVa," said Taylor, who served as an assistant coach at Virginia under both Debbie Ryan and Joanne Boyle. "He comes from a basketball family, as his father, Kenny Leatherwood, was a legendary coach at Charlottesville High School. I was always impressed with the energy and passion Kevin had for the game when he played. I have watched that translate into his ability to relate to players and families during the recruiting process. His positive energy and love for teaching the game is infectious and will help our program and players grow immensely on and off the court."
Prior to becoming a coach, Leatherwood had an accomplished playing career. He is Charlottesville High School's all-time leading scorer with 1,334 points and led the Black Knights to three district championships, two regional titles and two appearances in the VHSL Group AA state basketball tournament. Leatherwood also earned All-Jefferson District, All-Region II and VHSL All-State honors during his time with the Black Knights.
After a standout high school career, Leatherwood was a four-year letterwinner at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee and helped the Eagles reach the 2014 NCAA Division II Tournament during his senior season. It was the program's first tournament appearance since the 2001-02 season.
Leatherwood began his coaching career as an assistant for the Hampden-Sydney men's basketball program during the 2014-15 season. After four seasons in Farmville, he was named Director of Basketball Operations for the Georgia State women's basketball program in June of 2018.
In his role at Georgia State, Leatherwood managed the Panthers' travel, long-range budgeting, broke down game film and directed the program's summer camp. He also helped with coordinating on-campus recruiting visits and directed the program's social media feeds.
Now he will head to Navy to join Taylor, who will be a head coach at the college level for the first time. Leatherwood is excited for the new challenge in Annapolis.
"The Naval Academy is one of the most prestigious schools in the country and it is an honor to be a part of it," Leatherwood said. "Coach Taylor is well respected in the coaching ranks and I'm very excited for the opportunity to learn as much as I can from him. I am excited to work with the team and staff to help cultivate a championship culture."
