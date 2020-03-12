The national news cycle over the past 48 hours has been hectic. Keeping track of how COVID-19 has affected both UVa and national sports is a bit of a whirlwind, too.
We built a timeline to make it easier to follow how we went from Virginia men’s basketball getting set to compete in the ACC Tournament to the Cavaliers’ season ending without Tony Bennett’s team even taking the court.
Wednesday, March 11
11:02 a.m. – UVa’s baseball game against UMass Lowell began. The Cavaliers played in front of children for Field Trip Day. The listed attendance was 3,208.
12:50 p.m. – UVa announced that it wouldn’t hold classes on grounds for the “foreseeable future.” It also prohibited university events with more than 100 people, excluding sporting events and events at John Paul Jones Arena.
2:19 p.m. – UVa’s baseball game with UMass Lowell concluded, marking what now seems to be the final Virginia baseball game for the entire spring season.
3 p.m. – The Ivy League canceled all spring sports competition and practices.
3 p.m. – The UVa men’s tennis team started its match against William & Mary, winning 7-0 in what appears to be the last UVa sporting event of the spring season.
4:15 p.m. – The NCAA advised against holding NCAA Tournament basketball games with fans.
4:30 p.m. – The NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans. Only limited guests and essential staff were included on the list of people allowed to attend outside the teams.
7:50 p.m. – Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the UVa football team would halt team activities until further notice. The Cavaliers were scheduled to begin spring practices on March 24.
7:58 p.m. – The ACC announced that after its Wednesday games, the rest of the men’s basketball conference tournament would be held without fans, except for the ticket allotment of 150 given to each team.
9:27 p.m. – Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.
9:31 p.m. – The NBA announced the suspension of its season.
10:31 p.m. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches canceled its convention in Atlanta that occurs in conjunction with the Final Four.
10:40 p.m. – Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital after becoming ill on the sideline at a Big Ten Tournament game.
Thursday, March 12
12:34 a.m. – The G-League suspended play. Kyle Guy scored 25 points and fellow former Wahoo Devon Hall scored 24 in a game against each other just hours earlier.
12:43 a.m. – Nebraska released a statement that Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza A, not COVID-19.
9:30 a.m. – ACC Commissioner John Swofford joined the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” to discuss the plans for the ACC men’s basketball tournament. Swoffod said there would still be games.
10:32 a.m. – The Patriot League canceled all spring sports practices and competitions.
10:49 a.m. – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.
11:42 a.m. – Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days.
11:45 a.m. – The American Athletic Conference, Big Ten and SEC all canceled their men’s basketball conference tournaments.
12:15 p.m. – The ACC canceled its men’s basketball conference tournaments.
1:36 p.m. – The NHL paused its games for the 2019-20 season.
3:10 p.m. – MLB announced the delay of opening day by at least two weeks, and the league suspended spring training games.
3:10 p.m. – The ACC suspended all athletic related activity, including competition, practice and recruiting.
3:21 p.m. – Following the ACC’s lead, UVa announced the suspension of all athletic related activity.
4:16 p.m. – Major news dropped, as the NCAA announced it was canceling the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments and the remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. The 2019-20 UVa sports season effectively ended.
