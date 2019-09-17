The Charlottesville Tom Sox will have a new head coach next season.
The franchise announced Tuesday night that Kory Koehler will lead the team in its Valley Baseball League title defense next summer. Koehler currently is an assistant coach at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas.
Koehler will take over the head coaching duties from Corey Hunt, who led the Tom Sox to their second VBL championship this past summer.
Hunt, a former Monticello and University of Virginia baseball player, coached the Tom Sox for three seasons, guiding the team to two VBL championships. Hunt led Charlottesville to an 86-46 record in his three seasons in charge, including a 15-6 mark in the playoffs.
Now he turns over the reins to Koehler, who has spent the past 20 seasons San Jacinto, first as a player and then as an assistant coach under NJCAA Hall of Fame head coach Tom Arrington.
In Koehler’s time at San Jacinto, the Gators have qualified for 13 JUCO World Series (including two when he was a player), played in six national championship games, and sent 133 players to the MLB Draft.
Koehler most recently coached Jackson Rutledge, who became the highest junior college player ever selected in the MLB Draft when he was taken with the 17th overall pick.
This past season, Koehler was awarded the first-ever ABCA National Assistant Coach of the Year at the NJCAA Division I level. In addition to his coaching duties, Koehler serves as an associate scout for the Minnesota Twins organization.
“Kory is an outstanding coach and an even better person that has a deep seeded passion for the development of players and for the success of the San Jac baseball program," Arrington said in a release. "He possesses a tireless commitment toward San Jacinto College baseball and the pursuit of a national championship. Over the last [20] years of our friendship and work together at San Jac, Kory has continued to take on additional responsibilities in his development. While he is in charge of recruiting, hitting and offensive planning and development of the team, he has also done a tremendous job in our community outreach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.