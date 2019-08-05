The Charlottesville Tom Sox are back in the Valley Baseball League Championship Series.
The Tom Sox used abundant offense and stellar pitching to defeat the Staunton Braves 10-2 in Game 3 of the VBL South Division Championship Series on Monday night at Charlottesville High School.
Charlottesville won the best-of-3 series 2-1 to advance to the VBL championship series for the third straight season.
The Tom Sox offense was firing on all cylinders Monday, cranking out 11 hits and 10 runs. Thomas Francisco led the charge, going 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Parker Nolan also finished with two hits, while Paul Giacomazzi and Trey McDyre each drove in two runs for Charlottesville, which had nine different players record at least one hit.
While the Tom Sox bats were producing, the Charlottesville pitching staff held Staunton at bay, limiting the Braves to five hits while striking out 12 batters.
Starter Joseph Sprake picked up the win after giving up just two hits and two runs while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work. Ethan Sund and Carrson Atkins combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
The Tom Sox now turn their attention to the VBL Championship Series, where they will face the North Division champion Strasburg Express. Game 1 of the best-of-3 series is Tuesday night in Strasburg.