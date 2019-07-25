The Charlottesville Tom Sox were dealt another dose of heartbreak on Thursday night.
After rallying to tie the game in the ninth inning, Charlottesville lost on a walk-off hit in extra innings for the second straight night in a 3-2 setback to the Harrisonburg Turks on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
A night after losing to Covington on a walk-off hit by Joe Fortin, it was Harrisonburg's Aaron Levy who delivered the decisive blow to the Tom Sox (25-17) on Thursday. Levy hit an RBI single that plated Jed Bryant, who had stolen second base to get into scoring position, to give the Turks the walk-off win.
It was another tough loss for Charlottesville, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the top of ninth inning to tie the game and force extra innings.
Dan Harwood brought home the first run of the ninth for the Tom Sox with an RBI triple, then later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Harwood finished 2-for-4 to lead Charlottesville, which will held scoreless in nine of the 10 innings played on Thursday night.
Three different players finished with two hits for Harrisonburg (18-24), which finished with nine hits in the game.