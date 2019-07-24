The Charlottesville Tom Sox let a late four-run lead slip away in a 7-6 road loss to the Covington Lumberjacks on Wednesday night.
Charlottesville (25-16) led 6-2 at the seventh inning stretch, but it was all Covington from there. The Lumberjacks (20-20) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, then tied the game in the eighth inning on Exavier Santiago's RBI single to center field that plated Austin Davis.
Neither team was able to get the go-ahead run across in the ninth and the game went to extra innings. After Covington reliever Jonah Smith held the Tom Sox scoreless in the top of the 10th inning, Joe Fortin gave the Lumberjacks the walk-off win with an RBI single to right field.
Parker Nolan, Ramon Garza and Thomas Francisco each had two hits for the Tom Sox. Christian Torres and Jeff Taylor each tallied three hits for Covington, which finished with 12 hits as a team.