Tom Sox Helmet
Ryan M. Kelly

The Charlottesville Tom Sox fell into an early 5-0 hole and could not recover in a 8-5 road loss to the Covington Lumberjacks on Saturday night. 

Covington (18-19) scored three runs in the first inning, then two more in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Charlottesville (23-14) tried to get back into the game, scoring one run in the third inning and three in the fourth, but could not complete the comeback. 

Brock Edge went 3-for-5 with one run scored, while Trey McDyre went 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Tom Sox. Domenic Boselli went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored for Covington. 

