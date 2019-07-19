With temperatures approaching 100 degrees, the Charlottesville Tom Sox made quick work of the Harrisonburg Turks in a 3-2 win on Friday at Charlottesville High School.
Charlottesville (23-13) limited Harrisonburg (14-22) to six hits in the game, which took just a little more than two hours to complete.
Starter Jaspar Carmichael picked up the win after allowing just one hit while striking out five in five shutout innings. Matthew Dillard followed with three solid innings of relief, allowing four hits and one run. Alaska Abney closed out the game in the ninth, recording all three outs via strikeout to pick up the save for the Tom Sox.
Charlottesville got on the board in the first inning when Trey McDyre ripped an RBI double to center field to score Cayman Richardson. The Tom Sox tacked on another run in the first on a Christian Hlinka RBI to take an early 2-0 lead.
After Harrisonburg got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the eighth inning, Charlottesville got an insurance run in the bottom of the inning when McDyre drew a bases-loaded walk. The Turks scored again in the top of the ninth to cut the lead to one but could not complete the comeback.
McDyre went 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Tom Sox.