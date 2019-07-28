Things were not looking good early on for the Charlottesville Tom Sox on Sunday night in their Valley Baseball League South Division playoff opener against the Covington Lumberjacks.
Charlottesville, which lost its final three games of the regular season, fell into a 2-0 hole after the first inning against Covington.
The deficit would be short lived.
The Tom Sox responded with a two-run second inning to tie the game, then added four more runs in the second inning to take command. Charlottesville tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning to seal the deal in a 9-4 win over Covington at Charlottesville High School.
The Tom Sox lead the best-of-3 playoff series 1-0.
Charlottesville, which finished with 13 hits, got offensive contributions from a variety of players. Five Tom Sox players had multiple hits, while four finished with two RBI. University of Virginia baseball player Cayman Richardson finished with a team-high three hits for Charlottesville. Austin Mueller went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Christian Hlinka finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored.
Starter Jaspar Carmichael picked up the win on the mound of the Tom Sox after allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings of work. Jacob Hainey allowed only three hits and struck out four batters in 4 1/3 innings of relief and Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the game for Charlottesville.
The series shifts to Covington on Monday night for Game 2, with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m. A win would send the Tom Sox to the South Division championship series, while a Lumberjacks victory would force a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday night at Charlottesville High School.