The Charlottesville Tom Sox are one win away from their second Valley Baseball League championship in three years.
Charlottesville used a pair of big innings, including a five-run eighth, to knock off the Strasburg Express 11-8 in Game 1 of the VBL Championship Series on Tuesday night at First Bank Bank Park.
The Tom Sox can win the best-of-3 series at the league championship with victory on Wednesday night at Charlottesville High School.
Charlottesville scored nine of its 11 runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Trailing 7-2 after five innings, the Tom Sox began their rally in the sixth thanks to a Strasburg error that allowed two runs to score and trim the lead to three. Brock Edge and Cal Greenfield followed with RBI singles to narrow the Strasburg advantage to one.
After the Express scored a run in the seventh inning to push their lead back to two, the Tom Sox exploded for five runs in the eighth.
Greenfield got things started with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one. Then Charlottesville was aided by a Starsburg another error, scoring two more runs on an Express miscue to take a 9-8 lead. Dan Harwood followed with a two-RBI double to give Charlottesville a three-run cushion.
Harwood finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored to lead the Tom Sox, who finished with 10 hits. Ramon Garza also finished with three hits for Charlottesville.
Kyle Kingsberry picked up the win after allowing three hits and three runs in 4⅔ innings of relief.